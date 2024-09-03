IBES Announces Dual Doctorate Programme With VERN University: Double Your Credentials With DBA Or Edd

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

IBES Announces Dual Doctorate Programme with VERN University: Double Your Credentials with Doctorates in Education and Business Administration

PARIS, FRANCE, September 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Institut Brittany d'Enseignement Supérie ur (IBES) proudly announces the launch of its innovative Dual Doctorate Programme, offering students a unique opportunity to earn two distinct and prestigious doctoral degrees: a Doctor of Business Administration (DBA) and a Doctor of Education (EdD) . This dual award, conferred by IBES, France in collaboration with VERN University in Croatia, is designed to equip professionals with advanced expertise in business and education, making them highly competitive and versatile leaders in today's global marketplace.Unveiling Two Distinct Academic PathwaysIn response to the evolving demands of the global economy, IBES has developed two specialized doctoral programmes that cater to the diverse needs of professionals aiming to lead in either the business or education sectors. The Doctor of Business Administration (DBA) is tailored for individuals seeking to deepen their strategic thinking, leadership skills, and business acumen. This programme emphasizes practical, research-based solutions to complex business challenges, preparing graduates for high-level roles in corporate leadership, consulting, and entrepreneurship.On the other hand, the Doctor of Education (EdD) is designed for educators and administrators who aspire to influence educational policy, implement innovative teaching strategies, and lead educational institutions. This programme focuses on the development of educational theory, leadership in academic settings, and the application of research to improve educational practices. Graduates of the EdD programme are well-equipped to drive change and innovation within schools, universities, and educational organizations.Both programmes are structured to provide a rigorous, research-oriented education that combines theoretical knowledge with practical application. The Dual Doctorate programme allows students to pursue both degrees simultaneously, enabling them to gain comprehensive expertise in both business and education.Accreditation and Global RecognitionIBES is committed to maintaining the highest standards of academic excellence, as evidenced by its prestigious accreditations. The school is accredited by Qualiopi, the French quality certification mark for training providers, ensuring that its programmes meet the rigorous standards required for professional training in France. Additionally, IBES holds accreditation from the British Accreditation Council (BAC), a respected accreditation body that upholds the quality and integrity of educational institutions in the United Kingdom is a full member of ENQA, the designated stakeholder organization of quality assurance agencies in the European Higher Education Area (EHEA). ENQA represents their interests internationally, supports them nationally and provides them with comprehensive services and networking opportunities.Moreover, IBES is a member of the European Association for Distance Learning (EADL), which promotes and ensures high standards in distance education across Europe. These accreditations and memberships reflect IBES's dedication to delivering top-tier educational programmes that are recognized and respected on an international scale.Flexible Learning Tailored to ProfessionalsUnderstanding that many of its students are working professionals, IBES has designed the DBA and EdD programmes with flexibility in mind. The Doctor of Business Administration (DBA) can be completed in 24 to 36 months, allowing students to manage their studies alongside their professional and personal commitments. The programme's flexible structure ensures that students can pace their learning according to their unique needs, making it an ideal choice for those seeking to advance their careers while continuing to work.Similarly, the Doctor of Education (EdD) offers a completion timeline of 18 to 36 months, providing the same level of flexibility to educators and administrators. This programme is designed to accommodate the demanding schedules of professionals in the education sector, allowing them to balance their studies with their responsibilities in the classroom or administration.Both programmes are delivered in English, ensuring accessibility to a global audience. To enroll, applicants must demonstrate proficiency in English, either through a recognized English proficiency test, such as an IELTS score of 6.0 or equivalent, or by having completed a qualification taught and assessed in English at the European Qualification Framework (EQF) level 3 or above. For those unable to provide proof of English proficiency, IBES offers an English test administered by ESOL Awards, ensuring that all students are equipped to succeed in their studies.Preparing Global Leaders for a Complex WorldThe IBES Dual Doctorate programme is more than just an academic pursuit; it is a strategic investment in your professional future. By earning both a DBA and an EdD, graduates are uniquely positioned to lead in various settings-whether in the boardroom or the classroom. The DBA programme focuses on developing the strategic insights and leadership skills necessary for success in the business world, while the EdD programme prepares graduates to influence and innovate in the education sector.With these dual qualifications, graduates are not only academically accomplished but also equipped with the practical expertise needed to drive innovation and growth in a rapidly changing world. Whether your goal is to lead a multinational corporation, shape educational policy, or start your own business or educational institution, the IBES Dual Doctorate programme provides the knowledge, skills, and credentials to make a lasting impact.Comprehensive Admission CriteriaTo enroll in the Dual Doctorate programme, IBES requires applicants to hold a Master's degree in any field. The school also considers other qualifications recognized as equivalent to a Master's degree. English language proficiency is mandatory, with various pathways available to demonstrate this requirement, including the option to take an English test administered by ESOL Awards for those who need it.A Transformative Opportunity AwaitsThe IBES Dual Doctorate programme is set to revolutionize the way professionals approach their careers. Whether you aspire to lead in the corporate world with a DBA or innovate in the education sector with an EdD, the respective doctorate programme offers the knowledge, skills, and credentials needed to significantly enhance your professional trajectory.For more information about the IBES Dual Doctorate programme and to apply, please visit .

