Russian Army Kills Two Civilians, Injures 12 More In Donetsk Region In Past Day
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Two civilians were killed and 12 others were wounded as Russian troops shelled the Donetsk region on Monday, September 2.
Vadym Filashkin, the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on facebook , Ukrinform reports.
“On September 2, Russians killed two residents of the Donetsk region: in Selydove and Ukrainsk. Another 12 people were injured in the region,” wrote Filashkin.
Read also:
Rescue workers evacuate 149 people from Pokrovsk district
In total, since the beginning of the full-scale war, at least 2,722 people have been killed and 5,951 others wounded in the Donetsk region. These figures do not include casualties in Mariupol and Volnovakha.
As Ukrinform reported, a civilian was killed as Russians attacked Selydove with an FPV drone on September 2.
MENAFN03092024000193011044ID1108629164
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.