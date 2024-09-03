Russian Army Kills Two Civilians, Injures 12 More In Donetsk Region In Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Two civilians were killed and 12 others were wounded as Russian shelled the Donetsk region on Monday, September 2.

Vadym Filashkin, the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on , Ukrinform reports.

“On September 2, Russians killed two residents of the Donetsk region: in Selydove and Ukrainsk. Another 12 people were in the region,” wrote Filashkin.

In total, since the beginning of the full-scale war, at least 2,722 people have been killed and 5,951 others wounded in the Donetsk region. These figures do not include casualties in Mariupol and Volnovakha.

As Ukrinform reported, a civilian was killed as Russians attacked Selydove with an FPV drone on September 2.