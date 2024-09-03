Kuwait Crown Prince Congratulates San Marino On Nat'l Day

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 3 (KUNA) -- the Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad sent on Tuesday a congratulatory cable to governors of the Republic of San Marino, Alessandro Rossi and Milena Gasperoni, on occasion of the national day, wishing him good and further progress and prosperity. (end) jsy

