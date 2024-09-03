Kuwait Crown Prince Congratulates San Marino On Nat'l Day
KUWAIT, Sept 3 (KUNA) -- His Highness the crown prince sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah sent on Tuesday a congratulatory cable to governors of the Republic of San Marino, Alessandro Rossi and Milena Gasperoni, on occasion of the national day, wishing him good health and further progress and prosperity. (end)
