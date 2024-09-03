عربي


Kuwait PM Congratulates San Marino On Nat'l Day


9/3/2024 3:05:05 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 3 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Prime Minister sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah sent Tuesday a cable of congratulations to governors of the Republic of San Marino, Alessandro Rossi and Milena Gasperoni, on occasion of their country's national day. (end)
