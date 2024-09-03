Kuwait Amir Congratulates San Marino On Nat'l Day
KUWAIT, Sept 3 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent Tuesday a cable of congratulations to governors of the Republic of San Marino, Alessandro Rossi and Milena Gasperoni, on occasion of the national day.
His Highness the Amir wished the governors good health and the people of San Marino further progress and prosperity. (end)
