Tanzanian FM Meets Qatari Envoy

Minister of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation of the United Republic of Tanzania H E Mahmoud Thabit Kombo met with Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Tanzania H E Fahad Rashid Al Muraikhi. During the meeting, the two sides discussed cooperation relations between the two countries and ways to support and enhance them.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.