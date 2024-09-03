QCDC, 'Irtiqaiyun' Celebrate Graduation Of Sudanese Educators From Career Development Programme

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Qatar Career Development Centre (QCDC), founded by Qatar Foundation (QF), in collaboration with the 'Irtiqaiyun' Organisation for Education and Development, celebrated the graduation of the 5th cohort of Sudanese teachers from its comprehensive career development programme last Thursday.

The ceremony, held at 'Multaqa' (Education City Student Centre), marked the conclusion of a series of workshops, training sessions, and activities that aimed to enhance the career development skills of more than 250 Sudanese educators, facilitating their integration into Qatar's education environment.

Dr. Tajalsir Kardaman, Head of Career Programmes and Services at QCDC, expressed his satisfaction with the programme's outcomes, stating,“We are very pleased to conclude this collaboration with both local institutions in Qatar and Sudanese organisations like 'Irtiqaiyun.'

This initiative crowns weeks of efforts to develop the skills and abilities of the Sudanese community members. Through internal partnerships, we provided the necessary support to prepare them for integration into Qatar's education sector.”

The ceremony was attended by Deputy Chief of Mission at the Embassy of the Republic of Sudan in Qatar Alwaleed Abdullah, along with the diplomatic staff from the embassy. Also in attendance were Director of QCDC Abdulla Ahmed Al Mansoori, CEO of 'Irtiqaiyun,' Dr. Osama Salem Sahl as well as several representatives from the participating organisations.