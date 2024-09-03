SASOL CLARIFIES GREENHOUSE GAS (GHG) REDUCTION TARGET RANGE

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) JOHANNESBURG, Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sasol remains committed to a sustainable transition and work continues to refine our strategic direction, which includes our GHG emission roadmaps to 2030 and beyond. The group target of a 30% reduction by 2030 remains. However, we are in the process of refining our pathways towards achieving this target to ensure that we remain agile, mitigate potential risks and also respond to new emerging opportunities, given the changing global landscape and energy security needs.

These refinements may introduce shifts in feedstock, energy and products to support our pathway towards being more sustainable. To this end, we are prioritising value creation opportunities to enable a balanced approach across People, Planet and Profit considerations. More information on our approach is outlined in our 2024 Integrated Report, which is available on our website ( ).

While media reports have suggested a possible revision of our emission reduction target to a range, it is important to note that this is only an example of an approach addressing the complexity of our transition. Further detailed work is currently underway and an update will be shared at our Capital Markets Day in 2025.

