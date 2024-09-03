Electric Motors Market Worth $206.4 Billion By 2029 Marketsandmarketstm

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest region in the Electric Motors during the forecast period. The region's increasing focus on electric motors is due to the Increased investments in the and automotive industries. The Asia Pacific region is home to some of the leading electric motors manufacturers such as NIDEC CORPORATION, Hitachi, Ltd, and TECO Electric & Machinery.

are ABB (Switzerland), Siemens (Germany), WEG (Brazil), Wolong Electric (China), and NIDEC CORPORATION (Japan). The major strategies adopted by these players include sales contracts, product launches, investments, collaborations, partnerships, and expansions.

