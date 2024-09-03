Sisco Sapena Launches A New Lleida.Net To Reward Employees And Shareholders

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Madrid, September 3.-Sisco Sapena, CEO and founder of the Spanish-listed company Lleida.net (OTCQX: LLEIF) (BME: LLN) (EPA: ALLLN), has launched an Off-Market Share Sale Plan to reward employees, partners, and following the company's positive results in the last three quarters.



The plan, called Plan 2024, aims to consolidate the company's already recovered confidence in the nearest market.

Confidence in the company in the immediate market. It also represents a logical continuity to the Restructuring Plan announced by the company on December 11, 2023.

The plan, limited to a tranche of between 100,000 and 200,000 shares, will be effective between September 3 and 23, 2024.

Under the plan, current investors and employees will be able to purchase shares privately from the maximum shareholder and obtain four purchase rights for the same number of shares purchased at the auction price on August 27, 2024, which was €1.145 per share.

These warrants may be exercised as follows:



The first option from September 24, 2024, to September 2, 2026, is exercisable when the price of the share exceeds 25% of the price on September 2, 2024, or 1.145 euros per share for at least five consecutive sessions.

The second option from September 24, 2024, to September 2, 2026, is exercisable when the share price exceeds 50% of the share price on September 2, 2024, or 1.145 euros per share for at least five consecutive sessions.

The third option from September 24, 2024, to September 2, 2026, is exercisable when the share price exceeds 75% of the share price on September 2, 2024, or 1.145 euros per share for at least five consecutive sessions. The fourth option, from September 24, 2024, to September 2, 2026, is exercisable when share price exceeds 100% of the share price on September 2, 2024, or 1.145 euros per share for at least five consecutive sessions.

"The last two years have been hard for the company and its shareholders, so I wanted to set up a plan from which they will benefit widely, to remember that we are all in this boat together," Sapena explained.

"When we launched the Recovery Plan, we committed to pay double attention to the interests of our shareholders, and I personally want to thank them with this gesture for all the support they have given us," he added.

founded in 1995, has been listed on the stock exchange since 2015. It is present on BME Growth in Madrid, Euronext Growth in Paris, and OTC Markets in New York and Frankfurt.

The company has received over 300 patents from 60 countries for its innovations in registered electronic notification, contracting, and signature and is considered one of the industry leaders.

In the first half of 2024, the company recorded sales of €9.57 million, or 10% above those recorded in the first half of 2023.

At the close of the year's first half, the company's EBITDA had already reached 1.43 million euros, or 458% above the figure recorded in the same half of 2023, which stood at 257,000 euros.

operating income amounted to 391,000 euros or 146% more than in the same period of 2023.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

This press release contains statements regarding the company's future and its innovations. Statements regarding the future may be accompanied by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "wait," "anticipate," "pretend," "power," "plan," and "potential," the use of future time and other terms of similar meaning. No undue reliance should be placed on these claims. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause results to differ materially from those reflected in such statements, including uncertainty of the company's commercial success, ability to protect our intellectual property rights and other risks. These statements are based on current beliefs and forecasts and refer only to the date of this press release. The company assumes no obligation to publicly update its forward-looking statements, regardless of whether new information, future events, or any other circumstance arises.