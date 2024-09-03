Freeway Loud By Mateus Morgan Wins Silver In A' Movie And Film Industry Awards

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Freeway Loud

Mateus Morgan's Exceptional 3D Product Animation "Freeway Loud" Earns Prestigious Silver A' Design Award in Movie, and Animation Design Category

COMO, CO, ITALY, September 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of movie design, has recently announced Mateus Morgan's "Freeway Loud" as the Silver winner in the Movie, Video and Animation Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the exceptional quality and innovation of Morgan's 3D product animation, which showcases a modern and futuristic approach to showcasing footwear construction processes.Freeway Loud's award-winning design holds significant relevance for the movie and animation industry, as it demonstrates how cutting-edge 3D modeling techniques can be used to create visually stunning and engaging product showcases. By aligning with current trends and advancing industry standards, Morgan's work offers practical benefits for brands looking to showcase their products in a dynamic and innovative way.What sets Freeway Loud apart is its unique blend of industrial elements and futuristic aesthetics, bringing the shoe construction process to life in a captivating manner. Morgan's skilled use of 3D modeling software, combined with carefully crafted textures and realistic rendering, results in a visually striking animation that effectively communicates the intricacies of footwear manufacturing.This well-deserved recognition from the A' Movie, Video and Animation Design Award is expected to inspire Mateus Morgan and his team at Morgan Studio to continue pushing the boundaries of 3D animation and product visualization. By setting a new standard for excellence in this field, Freeway Loud has the potential to influence future projects and drive innovation within the industry.Freeway Loud was brought to life by the talented team at Morgan Studio, including Mateus Morgan, Murilo Secco, Carlos Masson, José Rafael, Henrique Melo, Samuel Simionato, Cadu Rosa, and Vitor Fonseca. Each team member contributed their expertise in various areas, such as 3D modeling, simulation, animation, and post-production, to create this award-winning work.Interested parties may learn more about Freeway Loud and Mateus Morgan's exceptional work at:About Mateus MorganMateus Morgan is a highly skilled graphic designer from Brazil with over 12 years of experience in the industry. Specializing in 3D modeling (both organic and hard surface) and design, Morgan has worked with notable Brazilian clients such as Vivo, Amanco, C&A, and Editora Abril. As the co-owner of a design studio, he brings his extensive knowledge of the footwear industry to create high-quality work for his clients.About Morgan StudioMorgan Studio is a Brazil-based studio that has been creating high-quality images and animations since 2017. With a team of specialists in various areas, including 3D animation and product visualization, the studio aims to help brands elevate their visual content to the next level. Morgan Studio's commitment to using the most advanced techniques available ensures that their clients receive stunning results that effectively communicate their brand message.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs in the Movie, Video and Animation Design category that demonstrate excellence in originality, innovation, narrative clarity, visual aesthetics, and technical execution. Recipients of this prestigious award are acknowledged for their significant contributions to advancing industry standards and pushing the boundaries of design. The rigorous selection process, involving blind peer review by an expert jury panel, ensures that only the most deserving and impactful works are honored with this distinguished title.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition that has been recognizing and promoting superior products and projects across all industries since 2008. With a philanthropic mission to make the world a better place through the power of good design, the A' Design Award motivates designers and brands to develop innovative solutions that positively impact society. By showcasing these pioneering designs on a global stage and celebrating the creative minds behind them, the A' Design Award drives forward a cycle of inspiration and advancement in the design community. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards , explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at:

