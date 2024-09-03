Student's Murder Inflames Immigration Debate In Southern US

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Athens, United States: Along the edge of a peaceful lake in the southern US state of Georgia, a pile of sneakers forms a makeshift memorial to Laken Riley, a nursing student who was murdered nearby while out on a morning jog.

Riley's death, blamed on a 26-year-old undocumented migrant from Venezuela, has catalyzed the immigration debate in Georgia, one of the key swing states in November's US presidential election.

"It makes me afraid for myself," said Emma Turner, a 23-year-old university student in Athens, the site of the murder 90 minutes east of Atlanta.

Riley's body was found in a wooded area near a lake on the University of Georgia campus, and authorities determined the 22-year-old died of blunt force trauma to the head and asphyxiation.

The suspect was charged with murder, aggravated assault and intent to rape Riley, a student at Augusta University in Athens.

As hundreds flocked to a vigil to honor her life, Riley's death was quickly pulled into the debate over immigration that has split the country.

For Turner, Riley's murder should not be seen through the lens of immigration.

"We need to look at him as an individual, as a person," she said, referring to the suspect. "America was founded on the basis of freedom for people to come."

But to Will Schlief, the problem is the policy that allowed him into the country.

"The dude that killed her, he came across the border," said the 20-year-old physics student at the University of Georgia.

"How is this not a political issue? So that totally goes into my vote in November," Schlief added, asserting that the suspect was released from an overcrowded detention center in Texas "because there's so many people coming across."