عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Tunisian FM Meets Qatari Ambassador


9/3/2024 2:23:01 AM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Tunis: Tunisian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Migration, and Tunisians Abroad H E Mohamed Ali Al Nafti met on Sunday with Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Tunisia H E Zayed bin Saeed Al Kumait Al Khayarin. The meeting focused on the two countries' cooperation relations.

MENAFN03092024000063011010ID1108629068


The Peninsula

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search