Tunisian FM Meets Qatari Ambassador

Tunis: Tunisian of Foreign Affairs, Migration, and Tunisians Abroad H E Mohamed Ali Al Nafti met on Sunday with Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Tunisia H E Zayed bin Saeed Al Kumait Al Khayarin. The meeting focused on the two countries' cooperation relations.

