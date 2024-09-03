OPERATION HOPE ANNOUNCES MAUI WOMEN's BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT PROGRAM FOR ASPIRING ENTREPRENEURS

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Aimed at empowering small business development in the aftermath of the wildfires,

the program kicks off September 3rd and is available at no charge to participants

ATLANTA, Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Operation HOPE

today announced the launch of the MPOWER Program, aimed at empowering women entrepreneurs to build resilient small businesses in the aftermath of the Maui wildfires. The program, provided at no cost to participants, kicks off with a Small Business on Tuesday, September 3rd at 6:00 pm. Those interested in attending can register HERE .

The workshop will inspire small business owners to craft compelling stories, protect their businesses, and pursue growth and scalability. Eligible participants will have the opportunity to join the MPOWER Cohort Program, an 8-week training series featuring expert guest speakers, support in developing pitch materials, a pitch competition, and the chance to be invited to the MPOWER Mastermind Group.

"We're excited to expand our signature Operation HOPE small business programming

to support Maui's incredible women small business owners, entrepreneurs, and aspirants," said Marlon Trone, Operation HOPE Senior Director of Disaster Operations. "We were first on the ground here, along with our partners at FEMA, American Red Cross, and the U.S. Small Business Administration, and recognize that disaster recovery only ends when a thriving economic recovery is fully in place."

For additional information, please contact Jill Niemann, [email protected] .

About Operation HOPE, Inc.

Since 1992, Operation HOPE has been moving America from civil rights to "silver rights" with the mission of making free enterprise and capitalism work for the underserved-disrupting poverty for millions of low and moderate-income youth and adults across the nation. Through its community uplift model, HOPE Inside, which received the 2016 Innovator of the Year recognition by American Banker magazine, Operation HOPE has served more than 4 million individuals and directed more than $4.2 billion in economic activity into disenfranchised communities-turning check-cashing customers into banking customers, renters into homeowners, small business dreamers into small business owners, minimum wage workers into living wage consumers, and uncertain disaster victims into financially empowered disaster survivors. For more information:

