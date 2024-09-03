Equinor ASA: Share Buy-Back

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Please see below information about transactions made under the third tranche of the 2024 share buy-back programme for Equinor ASA (OSE:EQNR, NYSE:EQNR, CEUX:EQNRO, TQEX:EQNRO). Date on which the third tranche of the 2024 programme was announced: 24 July 2024. The duration of the third tranche of the 2024 programme: 25 July to no later than 22 October 2024. Further information on the tranche can be found in the stock announcement on its commencement dated 24 July 2024, available here: From 26 August until 30 August 2024, Equinor ASA has purchased a total of 1,500,000 own shares at an average price of NOK 284.8558 per share. Overview of transactions:

Date Trading venue Aggregated daily volume (number of shares) Weighted average share price (NOK) Total transaction value (NOK) 26 August OSE 300,000 284.5542 85,366,260.00 CEUX TQEX 27 August OSE 300,000 287.3218 86,196,540.00 CEUX TQEX 28 August OSE 300,000 285.2188 85,565,640.00 CEUX TQEX 29 August OSE 300,000 282.3921 84,717,630.00 CEUX TQEX 30 August OSE 300,000 284.7921 85,437,630.00 CEUX TQEX Total for the period OSE 1,500,000 284.8558 427,283,700.00 CEUX TQEX Previously disclosed buy-backs under the third tranche of the 2024 programme



OSE 8,132,453 287.7360 2,339,999,704.15 CEUX TQEX Total 8,132,453 287.7360 2,339,999,704.15 Total buy-backs under third tranche of the 2024 programme (accumulated)



OSE 9,632,453 287.2875 2,767,283,404.15 CEUX TQEX Total 9,632,453 287.2875 2,767,283,404.15



Following the completion of the above transactions, Equinor ASA owns a total of 36,351,631 own shares, corresponding to 1.30% of Equinor ASA's share capital, including shares under Equinor's share savings programme (excluding shares under Equinor's share savings programme, Equinor owns a total of 28,438,032 own shares, corresponding to 1.02% of the share capital).

This is information that Equinor ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and that is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

