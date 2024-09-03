AS Tallink Grupp Statistics For August 2024
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) In August 2024, AS Tallink Grupp transported 562,451 passengers, which is a 2.4% decrease compared to August 2023. The number of cargo units decreased by 16.5% compared to the same period a year ago and was 21,953 units. The number of passenger vehicles decreased by 8.1% to 79,791 vehicles in the same comparison.
AS Tallink Grupp passenger, cargo unit and passenger vehicles numbers for August 2024 were the following:
|
| August 2024
| August 2023
| Change
| Passengers
| 562,451
| 576,455
| -2.4%
| Finland - Sweden
| 134,051
| 159,539
| -16.0%
| Estonia - Finland
| 347,287
| 355,865
| -2.4%
| Estonia - Sweden
| 81,113
| 61,051
| 32.9%
|
|
|
|
| Cargo Units
| 21,953
| 26,281
| -16.5%
| Finland - Sweden
| 3,208
| 2,931
| 9.5%
| Estonia - Finland
| 15,806
| 19,220
| -17.8%
| Estonia - Sweden
| 2,939
| 4,130
| -28.8%
|
|
|
|
| Passenger Vehicles
| 79,791
| 86,794
| -8.1%
| Finland - Sweden
| 8,393
| 10,908
| -23.1%
| Estonia - Finland
| 66,602
| 71,869
| -7.3%
| Estonia - Sweden
| 4,796
| 4,017
| 19.4%
FINLAND – SWEDEN
The August Finland-Sweden results reflect the operation of the Helsinki-Stockholm and the Turku-Stockholm routes.
ESTONIA – FINLAND
The August Estonia-Finland results reflect operations of the shuttle vessels MyStar and Megastar. The cruise ferry Victoria I returned to the Tallinn-Helsinki route with 22-hour cruise service from 31 August 2024.
ESTONIA – SWEDEN
The August Estonia-Sweden results reflect the operations of the Tallinn-Stockholm and the Paldiski-Kapellskär routes by two cruise ferries and two cargo vessels. The cruise ferry Victoria I stopped operating the route on 31 August 2024.
Anneli Simm
Investor Relations Manager
AS Tallink Grupp
Sadama 5
10111 Tallinn
E-mail

