AS Tallink Grupp Statistics For August 2024


9/3/2024 2:16:04 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) In August 2024, AS Tallink Grupp transported 562,451 passengers, which is a 2.4% decrease compared to August 2023. The number of cargo units decreased by 16.5% compared to the same period a year ago and was 21,953 units. The number of passenger vehicles decreased by 8.1% to 79,791 vehicles in the same comparison.

AS Tallink Grupp passenger, cargo unit and passenger vehicles numbers for August 2024 were the following:

August 2024 August 2023 Change
Passengers 562,451 576,455 -2.4%
Finland - Sweden 134,051 159,539 -16.0%
Estonia - Finland 347,287 355,865 -2.4%
Estonia - Sweden 81,113 61,051 32.9%
Cargo Units 21,953 26,281 -16.5%
Finland - Sweden 3,208 2,931 9.5%
Estonia - Finland 15,806 19,220 -17.8%
Estonia - Sweden 2,939 4,130 -28.8%
Passenger Vehicles 79,791 86,794 -8.1%
Finland - Sweden 8,393 10,908 -23.1%
Estonia - Finland 66,602 71,869 -7.3%
Estonia - Sweden 4,796 4,017 19.4%

FINLAND – SWEDEN

The August Finland-Sweden results reflect the operation of the Helsinki-Stockholm and the Turku-Stockholm routes.

ESTONIA – FINLAND
The August Estonia-Finland results reflect operations of the shuttle vessels MyStar and Megastar. The cruise ferry Victoria I returned to the Tallinn-Helsinki route with 22-hour cruise service from 31 August 2024.

ESTONIA – SWEDEN
The August Estonia-Sweden results reflect the operations of the Tallinn-Stockholm and the Paldiski-Kapellskär routes by two cruise ferries and two cargo vessels. The cruise ferry Victoria I stopped operating the route on 31 August 2024.

Anneli Simm
Investor Relations Manager

AS Tallink Grupp
Sadama 5
10111 Tallinn
E-mail

