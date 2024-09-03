POWERCONNECT.AI Joins The SAP® Partneredge® Open Ecosystem

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

POWERCONNECT joins SAP PartnerEdge®, leveraging AI to enhance utility operations and customer service.

- Steve Dawson, Founder & CEO of powerconnectAI Inc, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- POWERCONNECT , a pioneer in generative AI for the and utility industry, proudly announces its integration with SAP S/4HANA Utilities, supported by its new membership in the SAP PartnerEdge® open ecosystem. This significant milestone underscores the company's commitment to not only enhancing utility operations but also expanding them into new areas of efficiency and customer interaction globally.POWERCONNECT is revolutionizing the dynamics of customer service within the utility industry through the deployment of advanced generative AI tools, aimed at boosting agent efficiency, reducing operational costs, and elevating customer satisfaction. Agents benefit from an intuitive system where relevant information is surfaced based on customer queries, making details like payments, usage, or rebate programs instantly accessible, simplifying interactions and reducing response times. The platform provides a personal AI agent for each customer, facilitating millions of unique, engaging conversations that are precisely tailored to individual needs, significantly boosting customer satisfaction and fostering deeper engagement. It also equips agents with sophisticated tools to excel in customer interactions and accelerates the agent training lifecycle, ensuring smoother, more efficient service delivery that sets new standards in the industry. Designed to be both scalable and secure, the platform guarantees consistent reliability and top-tier service across all customer interactions, aligning with the unique needs of the utility industry. POWERCONNECT is now poised to offer its advanced solutions to all SAP utility customers worldwide, leveraging its strong relationship with SAP to provide unparalleled integration and support capabilities, including tapping into SAP's world-class utility meter-to-cash platform to enhance global utility operations.The collaboration with SAP enables a seamless integration of POWERCONNECT's capabilities with existing SAP ERP and Customer Management systems, enhancing customer experience workflows and providing comprehensive AI solutions that dynamically adapt to user interactions. Utilities partnering with POWERCONNECT are poised to experience unprecedented levels of customer engagement and operational efficiency on a global scale. We are excited to announce that POWERCONNECT will be attending the first ever ASUG conference, where we look forward to meeting many of our partners in the utility industry and our close contacts at SAP. This event will be a fantastic opportunity to share insights, explore new possibilities, and further strengthen our collaborations as we continue to drive innovation in utility customer service globally.About POWERCONNECTPOWERCONNECT is a leading AI accelerator, dedicated to transforming customer interactions and enhancing operational efficiencies across the energy and utility sector. With a strong focus on pioneering advanced AI technology, POWERCONNECT continues to set the benchmark for innovation in the industry.

