Bhuvan Bam Crosses Cumulative 5 Billion Views On His Youtube Channel

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Sep 3 (IANS) and content creator Bhuvan Bam, who is known for 'Taaza Khabar' and 'Dhindora', breached the five billion mark on his official YouTube channel, BB Ki Vines.

His has crossed 5 billion views, standing as a testament to his popularity. In a country with a population of 1.4 billion, reaching five billion views, almost three times the population of India, is a remarkable feat.

The views are calculated as cumulative of the views across all his videos.

Reacting to the news, Bhuvan Bam shared, "I am overwhelmed and grateful for the love and support from my viewers. Hitting 5 billion views is beyond my wildest dreams, and it's a testament to the amazing community we've built together”.

He further mentioned,“Thank you to each and every one of you for being a part of this incredible journey. Didn't imagine when I started in 2016 that the journey would come this far. It's been incredibly rewarding that almost a decade later, the growth has been unstoppable and for that I'm eternally grateful. 5 billion is a number I cannot even begin to fathom, but I do know it truly is inspiring to see such statistics for the channel grow”.

Recently, Bhuvan Bam shared that his childhood dream of working with Swanand Kirkire came true on the 2nd season of his hit streaming show ''Taaza Khabar'.

'Taaza Khabar', which also stars Shriya Pilgaonkar and J. D. Chakravarthy, follows the story of Vasant 'Vasya' Gawade, a sanitation worker who can predict the future and creates curls in his life and everyone around him.

The show is produced under the banner of BB Ki Vines Productions by Rohit Raj and Bhuvan Bam, and is directed by Himank Gaur. The show streams on Disney+ Hotstar.