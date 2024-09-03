(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 3 (KUNA)

1998 -- State of Kuwait participated in the 12th summit of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) held in Durban, South Africa, with the member states calling on Iraq to comply with all UN Security Council resolutions related to its invasion of Kuwait, while expressing sympathy with the Iraqi people.

2006 -- Abdullah Al-Ali Al-Muttawa, a leading Muslim cleric and philanthropist, passed away at the age of 80. He founded the Muslim Guidance Society in 1950, the first organized and institutionalized Islamic society in the country. He also founded the Social Reform (Islah) Society in the 1960s and remained its chairman until his death.

2012 -- Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development (KFAED) signed a framework agreement with Bahrain to finance development projects worth USD 2.5 billion, in compliance with GCC resolutions in 2011 to support Manama.

2014 - The Council of Arab Businesswomen renewed confidence in Sheikha Hessa Saad Al-Abdullah Al-Sabah as its chairwoman for four more years.

2015 - Kuwait National Petroleum Company launched its fuel station powered by solar energy.

2016 -- Kuwait Authority for Partnership Projects signed an agreement with the World Bank on a specialized guidebook.

2018 -- Kuwait's national shooting team won a gold medal in the world shooting championship in South Korea, while Abdulrahman Al-Faihan won a bronze medal to qualify him to the 2022 Olympics in Tokyo, Japan.

2020 -- Kuwait sporting club won Kuwait Football Association's (KFA) premier league for the 16th time in its history, beating Al-Shabab 5-1.