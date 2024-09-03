Kuwait Oil Price Down USD 1.78 To USD 77.70 Pb

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 3 (KUNA) -- The price of Kuwaiti oil went down by USD 1.78 to USD 77.70 per barrel on Monday as opposed to USD 79.48 pb last Friday, said the Kuwait Corporation (KPC), Tuesday.

At the global level, the price of the Brent and the West Texas Intermediate went up each by 49 and 59 cents to settle respectively at USD 74.04 pb and USD 77.52 pb.

