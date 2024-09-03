Kuwait Oil Price Down USD 1.78 To USD 77.70 Pb
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT, Sept 3 (KUNA) -- The price of Kuwaiti oil went down by USD 1.78 to USD 77.70 per barrel on Monday as opposed to USD 79.48 pb last Friday, said the Kuwait petroleum Corporation (KPC), Tuesday.
At the global level, the price of the brent crude and the West Texas Intermediate went up each by 49 and 59 cents to settle respectively at USD 74.04 pb and USD 77.52 pb. (end)
km
MENAFN03092024000071011013ID1108629009
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.