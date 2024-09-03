LG Attends Flag-In Ceremony Of JIM & WS Mountain Expedition

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday attended the flag-in ceremony of the triumphant mountaineering expedition, accomplished by Jawahar Institute of Mountaineering & Winter Sports, Pahalgam, and interacted with the expedition team at Raj Bhawan.

The team completed the expedition to nine peaks, including six peaks (Mount Kang Yatse-I, Mount Kang Yatse-II, Mount Dzo Jongo-I, Mount Dzo Jongo-II, Mount Lungser Kangri and Mount Chamser Kangri) above 20,000 feet.

ADVERTISEMENT

On the occasion, the LG expressed his deep appreciation to the team led by Col Hem Chandra Singh for the historic achievement.

He lauded the sheer perseverance, dedication, courage and organizational cohesion displayed by the team during the difficult mission which was faced with challenges posed by the extreme weather conditions and rough terrain.

The LG also highlighted the important role of Jawahar Institute of Mountaineering and Winter Sports in promotion of adventure sports, skiing and mountaineering in the region.

Read Also LG Attends Foundation Day Celebration Of SMVD Shrine Board LG Chairs 47th SASB Meeting