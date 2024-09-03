Pepe Buldak (BUL) Presents Unique Open Franchise Business Model With Ongoing Presale

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) Seoul, South Korea, 3rd September 2024, ZEX PR WIRE , The Pepe Buldak project is officially launching a new kind of business model called“Open Franchise.” The concept of this innovative model consists of opening participation from different individuals and businesses worldwide. Ultimately, all these stakeholders will have the chance to take part in the growth of the Pepe Buldak brand.

The project – with the live presale of its $BUL token – is raising funds for further development and expansion. The recent successful smart contract audit passed by Pepe Buldak is another highlight of this newly-born project.

An Innovative Open Franchise Business Model

Without a doubt, the very backbone of the Pepe Buldak project is its business model, the“Open Franchise” system. Considering the fact that Pepe Buldak uses blockchain and is decentralized, this project effortlessly accelerates scaling franchises worldwide.

Pepe Buldak's innovative solution may allow the opening of franchises in a very short period of time, even without separate contracts. There is also a bonus for early investors: the staking reward combined with the profits brought in by the operation.

This decentralized franchise model is by no means confined only to the world of cryptocurrency; hence, it applies to traditional businesses, too. In fact, users can dive into real-life Pepe Buldak experiences along with NFT-created ones online. It's truly an out-of-the-box example of a meme coin paired with a traditional business model, providing practical use and substance.

Another huge plus that comes along with the Pepe Buldak protocol is the heightened level of autonomy. In simple terms, franchise holders enjoy an increasingly higher level of control over their businesses. This strategy makes expansion a lot quicker and potentially grows the value of $BUL holdings.

For being a franchisee, the project requires a minimum holding of 100M $BUL through staking. The process involves minting NFTs and giving direct access to the shop owner channel, including support for operating, designing, and recipe-making. In this way, a unified approach to the Pepe Buldak brand will come out globally standard.

With the project's decentralized franchise solution, Buldak's unique taste can become available in every part of the world.

Tangible Benefits and a Successful Audit to Ensure Security

Also, apart from the innovative business model, Pepe Buldak seems to hold real value for its holders. In fact, the team promises attractive staking rewards to the memecoin community.

Moreover, due to the deflationary nature of the token, its value may increase even more after the presale and listing. By demanding staking from franchisees, Buldak ascertains the scarcity of $BUL as more franchises develop over time.

Investors enthusiastic about Pepe Buldak's project can purchase the $BUL tokens at a discounted rate in the ongoing presale stage. This may be a very profitable entry point for those who believe in the long-term potential of the project.

In addition, Pepe Buldak has undergone a smart contract audit by the prominent security firm SolidProof. This trait adds even more assurance for users and further seals this project as a secure and trustful investment opportunity.

Pepe Buldak is going beyond the classic memecoin definition. In fact, the team is looking for true sustainability with a vision of an on-chain open franchise model. This vision goes beyond the empty hype that some other projects may promise.

The team's initial ambition for 10,000 global stores also shows the potential impact of Pepe Buldak in the market. With an oven-baked spicy taste that is already popular around the world, this project has good leverage.

About Pepe Buldak

Pepe Buldak is the newest project entering the K-meme phenomenon through the Web3 sector. As a result of the recent rise in the popularity of everything Korean, Pepe Buldak is quickly rising to fame. The team seeks to solve problems from traditional franchise businesses through its“Open Franchise” solution.

The presale is live on the project's website, and the $BUL token price steadily increases phase after phase. By the time the token goes live, the early investors will be able to collect their tokens by connecting wallets and clicking“claim.”

For $BUL, the total supply determined by the team is only 4.2 trillion tokens. Memecoin fans will notice that this number represents a small 1% of the originally issued Pepe tokens (420 trillion). Such a limited supply, combined with possible high demand from an upcoming store opening, promises a higher token price later on.

Token distribution will be as follows: 50% on DEX/CEX liquidity, 20% through mining, and 30% for community rewards over time. The Pepe Buldak team has zero token allocations. This feature reduces the likelihood of dumping and allows for a more stable market for $BUL.

Anyone interested in Pepe Buldak can visit its official website for more information and to participate in the ongoing presale. The social media pages below provide the latest developments and news on Pepe Buldak.

