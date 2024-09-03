ODDITY TECH LTD. (NASDAQ: ODD) DEADLINE ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Oddity Tech Ltd. Investors Of Upcoming Deadline

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Sept. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Do you, or did you, own shares of Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ: ODD)?



Did you purchase your shares between July 19, 2023 and May 20, 2024, inclusive?



Did you lose money in your in Oddity Tech Ltd.?

Do you want to discuss your rights?

Bernstein Liebhard LLP, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, reminds investors of the deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in a securities class action lawsuit that has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired the securities of Oddity Tech Ltd. (“Oddity”) (NASDAQ: ODD) between July 19, 2023 and May 20, 2024 , inclusive (the“Class Period”). The lawsuit was filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York and alleges violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 against the Company and certain of its officers (the“Complaint”).

If you purchased or acquired Oddity securities, and/or would like to discuss your legal rights and options please visit Oddity Tech Ltd. Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit or contact Investor Relations Manager Peter Allocco at (212) 951-2030 or ... .

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than September 17, 2024 . A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as lead plaintiff. If you choose to take no action, you may remain an absent class member.

All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

