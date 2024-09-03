Amitabh Bachchan Once Refused Payment For His Role In A Kandahar Hijack Film; Know Why

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Legendary Amitabh Bachchan has been in the for more than two decades and has done several remarkable roles. No matter what character he plays, he does it with all his heart and makes it memorable for the viewers. Big B also charges a hefty price for it, however, there is one where he worked for free even tho he played a major role in the story.



The series 'IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack' is getting mixed reactions across the internet as some people are not pleased with the names of the hijackers. The Anubhav Sinha directorial features a talented cast of actors including

Naseeruddin Shah, Pankaj Kapur, Vijay Varma, Dia Mirza, and Arvind Swamy. This is not the first time a filmmaker has adapted the story of the 1999 incident. Amitabh Bachchan was part of another adaptation of the incident. The film was named 'Kandahar' a Major Ravi film released in 2010.



Mohanlal played the lead role and Amitabh had a major extended cameo. However, the Kalki 2898 AD star did not charge a single dime from Mohanlal who was also co-producing the film for the role. Amitabh Bachchan mentioned this in one of his blog posts in 2010.



Bachchan shared how Mohanlal and the Kandahar director Major Ravi visited the 81-year-old actor at his house to sign him for the role. "They (Mohanlal and Ravi) had come over to officially sign me on and make payments, etc. Ha..!! Payments? Fees? Remuneration? For a guest appearance of three days? With Mohanlal, who has always had my greatest admiration? No way!! I don't charge money for such acts," Amitabh Bachchan wrote.

"Respectfully declined their offer, gave them some home-made tea, shook hands, embraced, and saw them off. It (the film) will probably be shot in Ooty, the picturesque and quaint hill station in the beautiful Nilgiri Range of mountains down south," he added.



The film upon release received a lukewarm welcome from the audience and several criticized it for its shoddy script. It is currently streaming on Disney+ Hotstar and YouTube.

