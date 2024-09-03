Israeli Operations Across West Bank Kill 29 Palestinians Since Aug 28

(MENAFN- IANS) Ramallah, Sep 3 (IANS) Israel's military operations across the West starting from Wednesday have killed 29 Palestinians and wounded 121 others, the Palestinian said.

The included 18 Palestinians in Jenin, four in Tubas, and four in Tulkarm, all located in northern West Bank, the Ramallah-based ministry said in a statement on Monday, adding that three others were killed in Hebron in the south.

The Israeli forces continued operation on Jenin and its camp for the sixth consecutive day on Monday, reports Xinhua news agency, quoting the Palestinian official WAFA.

The local media reports also suggest that the operation has caused widespread destruction of infrastructure, including water and electricity networks, as well as people's property.

Meanwhile, the Israel Defense Forces said in a statement on Monday that the operation in Jenin continues, and so far, 14 militants have been killed in exchanges of fire and airstrikes, about 20 weapons confiscated, and 25 militants apprehended.

Since Wednesday, Israel has conducted a large-scale raid across the northern West Bank, stating that the operation aims to prevent future attacks against Israel.

According to the Palestinian Health Ministry, more than 660 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli attacks across the West Bank since the onset of the Palestine-Israel conflict in October 2023.