Mobile App Development Market To Reach $606.1 Billion, Globally, By 2032 At 13.1% CAGR: Allied Market Research

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Rise in industry-specific applications is further expected to create lucrative opportunities for the growth of the global market.

NEW CASTLE, Del., Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Research published a report, titled, "Mobile App Development Market by (IOS, Android and Windows), by Store Type (Google Store, Apple Store and Others), and Application (BFSI, Gaming, Retail, Airline, & Entertainment, Education, Transport, Hotels & Restaurants and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Forecast, 2024-2032". According to the report, the mobile app development market was valued at $195.7 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $606.1 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 13.1% from 2024 to 2032. Prime Determinants of Growth

Increase in smartphone penetration and technological advancements are the factors expected to propel the growth of the global mobile application development market. However, the market is becoming increasingly saturated and increasing competition is anticipated to hamper the growth of the global market.

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2024–2032

Base Year

2023 Market Size in 2023

$195.7 billion

Market Size in 2032

$606.1 billion

CAGR

13.1

% Segments covered

Platform, Store Type, Application and Region.

Drivers

Increase in smartphone penetration



Technological advancements

Opportunities

Rise in Industry-specific applications

Restraints

Market is becoming increasingly saturated



Increase in competition



The Google Play Store segment dominated the market in 2023.

By store type, the Google play store segment accounted for the largest share in 2023, of the mobile application development market revenue, owing to the widespread use of Android devices across various price ranges, making it accessible to a larger audience. Android's open-source nature allows for more flexibility and customization for developers, leading to a diverse range of apps available on the platform, which is further expected to propel the overall market growth. However, the Apple store segment is expected to attain the largest CAGR from 2024 to 2032 and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period, owing to the increasing volume of digital documents and the need for secure and organized document storage and retrieval. Law firms are recognizing the importance of efficient document management systems to enhance collaboration, compliance, and overall productivity, which is driving the growth of this segment in the global mobile application development market.



The Android segment is expected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period.

By platform, the IOS segment accounted for the largest share in 2023 of the mobile application development market revenue, owing to the popularity of Apple devices such as iPhones and iPads. Many users prefer IOS for its sleek design, user-friendly interface, and strong security features, which is further expected to propel the overall market growth. However, the Android segment is expected to attain the largest CAGR from 2024 to 2032 and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period, owing to the loyal customer base of Apple users who value the premium quality, security, and seamless integration of apps within the Apple ecosystem. Additionally, Apple's strict app review process ensures high-quality standards, attracting developers and users similarly. Thereby, driving the growth of this segment in the global mobile application development market.



The media & entrainment segment is expected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period.

By application, the gaming segment accounted for the largest share in 2023, owing to the widespread popularity of mobile gaming among users of all ages. Mobile games offer entertainment, engagement, and social interaction, making them a favorite pastime for many people. The constant innovation in mobile gaming technology, including augmented reality and multiplayer features, continues to attract a large audience, which is further expected to propel the overall market growth. However, the media & entrainment segment is expected to attain the largest CAGR from 2024 to 2032 and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period, owing to the increasing demand for streaming services, music apps, and digital content consumption on mobile devices. With the rise of platforms such as Netflix, Spotify, and social media apps, users are increasingly turning to their mobile devices for entertainment, which is driving the growth of this segment in the global mobile application development market.



The Asia-Pacific region is expected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period.

By region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2023, owing to the high smartphone penetration rate in the region, along with a tech-savvy population that is quick to adopt new mobile technologies. North America is home to major tech hubs such as Silicon Valley, which foster innovation and drive the development of cutting-edge mobile applications and is anticipated to propel the growth of the market in this region. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to attain the highest CAGR from 2024 to 2032, owing to rapidly expanding smartphone market in countries such as China, India, and South Korea. These countries have large populations with increasing disposable income, leading to a surge in smartphone ownership and mobile internet usage. The Asia-Pacific region is also witnessing a rise in mobile app development talent and investment, leading to innovation and growth in the mobile application market, which is further expected to contribute to the growth of the market in this region.



Leading Market Players: -





Apple Inc.



CA Technologies

China Mobile Limited



Cognizant, Google LLC



Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP



Intellectsoft



International Business Machines Corporation



Microsoft Corporation



Verbat Technologies



Amazon

Google Inc.



The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the mobile application development market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different countries. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.



Recent Development:





In August 2023, IBM expanded its collaboration with Microsoft to help joint clients accelerate the deployment of generative AI - and deliver a new offering that will provide clients with the expertise and technology they need to innovate their business processes and scale generative AI effectively. IBM Consulting, in collaboration with Microsoft, will focus on helping clients to implement and scale Azure OpenAI Service. The new IBM Consulting Azure OpenAI Service offering, which is available on Azure Marketplace, is a fully managed AI service that allows developers and data scientists to apply powerful large language models, including their GPT and Codex series. It aims to help businesses define an adoption strategy and an initial set of specific and value-add generative AI use cases.



In November 2023, Invent, Amazon Web Services (AWS), an Amazon, Inc. company expanded partnership with Salesforce, deepening product integrations across data and artificial intelligence (AI), and for the first time offering select Salesforce products on the AWS Marketplace. The expanded agreement makes it easier for customers to seamlessly and securely manage their data across Salesforce and AWS, and safely and responsibly infuse the latest generative AI technologies into their applications and workflows.



In April 2020,

MobileIron, the company that introduced the industry's first mobile-centric, zero trust platform for the enterprise, acquired incapptic Connect, a leader in mobile automation app release software based in Berlin, Germany and Warsaw, Poland, to accelerate the mobile app release journey for enterprise customers. MobileIron's unified endpoint management (UEM) platform integrates with incapptic Connect software to help customers quickly develop, deploy and secure in-house business apps, resulting in increased productivity and business innovation.

In January 2020, Google acquired

AppSheet, a six-year-old Seattle startup that enables customers to build and distribute applications without writing a line of code. AppSheet complements Google Cloud's strategy to reimagine the application development space with a platform that helps enterprises innovate with no-code development, workflow automation, application integration and API management as they modernize their business processes in the cloud, ' says Amit Zavery, Google Cloud's vice business application platform.



