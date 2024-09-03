Netflix Series IC 814 Controversy: Centre Discusses OTT Regulation In Parliament Amid Backlash Over Series

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) and BJP Lok Sabha MP Kangana Ranaut has ignited a fresh debate on the regulation of content through OTT platforms and YouTube. In the wake of controversy surrounding her latest film, Emergency, Ranaut questioned whether the Indian was aware of the content being aired on these platforms. She also inquired about potential plans to introduce stricter guidelines to monitor and regulate such content, especially given its potential influence on teenagers and youth.

Social Backlash Against Series

The spotlight on OTT content regulation intensified following backlash against Anubhav Sinha's recent Netflix series, IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack. The series faced criticism for allegedly portraying terrorists in a humane light and altering names, leading to concerns about its impact on viewers. The backlash not only involved Ranaut but also drew comments from other Members of Parliament, including TDP's Dr. Byreddy Shabari, Pratap Sarangi, and Dr. Vinod Kumar Bind of the BJP. The Indian government responded after receiving a lot of criticism.

Government's Response and Existing Regulations

The Center defended its stance in Parliament by pointing out that strong regulations are already in place to keep an eye on digital content. Dr. L. Murugan, Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, highlighted the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021. These regulations, which are enforced under the Information Technology Act of 2000, require online content creators to abide by a Code of Ethics and forbid the transmission of content that is subject to legal restrictions. In addition, age-based content classification and child safety measures against inappropriate content are mandated by the regulations.

Dr. Murugan further elaborated on recent actions, noting that in March 2024, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting had blocked 18 OTT platforms for airing obscene and vulgar content. For platforms like YouTube and Facebook, the IT Rules, 2021 compel them to prevent the hosting and dissemination of harmful or inappropriate content, including material that is obscene, pornographic, or invasive of privacy.

Government Summons Netflix Content Head

The Indian government has responded to the controversy surrounding IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack in response to mounting public criticism and scrutiny. The head of Netflix content has been called in by representatives of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to talk about the series. The I&B Ministry's advisor, Kanchan Gupta, has also added his perspective to the ongoing discussion by recalling his engagement with the government during the initial hijacking incident.

