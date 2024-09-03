PM Modi Embarks On Visit To Brunei, Singapore As Part Of 'Act East Policy'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Prime Narendra Modi expressed optimism about reinforcing India's historic ties with Brunei and advancing its Strategic Partnership with Singapore as he began his visit to both nations.

In his departure statement, Modi noted that this would be the first bilateral visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Brunei Darussalam and looked forward to meetings with Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah and other members of the royal family to further strengthen the historical relationship. Modi is set to to Singapore on Wednesday.

He said he looked forward to the opportunity to meet President Tharman Shanmugaratnam, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Emeritus Senior Minister Goh Chok Tong.

Modi will also meet leaders of Singapore's business community.

“I look forward to my discussions to deepen our Strategic Partnership with Singapore, particularly in new and emerging areas of advanced manufacturing, digitalization, and sustainable development,” he said.

Both countries, he said, are important partners in India's Act East Policy and the Indo-Pacific Vision.

He said,“I am confident that my visits would further strengthen our partnership with Brunei, Singapore and the larger ASEAN region.”

Brunei

Brunei is an important partner in India's 'Act East' Policy and its vision for the Indo-Pacific. This trip will be PM Modi's first to Brunei and the first bilateral visit by an Indian Prime Minister to the Southeast Asian nation. The visit underscores a milestone in the 40-year diplomatic relationship between India and Brunei.

Brunei is an important partner in India's 'Act East' Policy and its vision of the Indo-Pacific. PM Modi's visit will further strengthen India's cooperation with Brunei in all existing sectors, including defence cooperation, trade and investment, energy, space technology, health cooperation, capacity building, culture and people-to-people exchanges and explore avenues for cooperation in newer sectors, the MEA press release stated.

What's on platter?

During the visit, Prime Minister Modi will engage in bilateral discussions on all aspects of bilateral relations and cooperation with Brunei and explore new areas of collaboration.

The maritime sector is a key area for deepening India-Brunei cooperation as part of India's Security and Growth for All in the Region (SAGAR). Brunei presents investment opportunities, particularly in enhancing its deep-water Muara port, which could offer India geostrategic and geoeconomic benefits.

During the first leg of his visit, PM Modi will travel to Brunei, where he is scheduled to meet with Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah.

The visit to Brunei highlights the robust relationship between the two nations, particularly in trade, defence, and cultural exchanges. Bilateral trade reached USD 286.2 million in the fiscal year 2023-24. Defence cooperation remains a cornerstone of the relationship, with regular exchanges, training, and joint exercises.

Recent visits by Indian naval vessels such as INS Jalashwa, INS Shivalik, and ICGS Samudra Paheredar emphasize strong maritime relations between India and Brunei.

Moreover, cultural and people-to-people ties are also significant, with approximately 14,000 Indians residing in Brunei. Indian professionals, including doctors and teachers, have earned considerable respect and fostered goodwill for India within the Bruneian community.

Historical background

The Sultan previously visited India in January 2018 as a Chief Guest for the Republic Day parade and participated in the ASEAN-India Commemorative Summit, the highlights of the video shared by MEA stated. PM Modi and Sultan Bolkiah last interacted during the 18th ASEAN-India Summit in October 2021 and on the sidelines of the East Asia Summit in Manila in November 2017.

Indian diaspora is deeply entrenched in Brunei, despite the country's small size and economy. He noted that there are many different communities in Brunei, including Tamilians, Malyalis, Sindhis, Punjabis, Marathas, and Gujaratis.

Singapore

Following Brunei, PM Modi will head to Singapore for the second leg of his visit from September 4-5.“This will be PM Modi's fifth visit to Singapore, having previously travelled there in 2015 and 2018. His recent meeting with Singaporean Prime Minister Lawrence Wong in September 2022 further solidified the close relationship between the two countries,” the text in the video shared by MEA read.

“Singapore stands as India's largest trade partner in ASEAN, with bilateral trade amounting to USD 36.6 billion in 2022-23. It is also the largest source of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) into India, with FDI equity inflows totalling USD 11.774 billion. Cumulative FDI from Singapore to India since April 2000 has reached USD 159.943 billion, while India's FDI outflow to Singapore stands at USD92.051 billion,” the video further added.

The two countries have collaborated extensively in various fields, including fintech, with the linkage of India's UPI and Singapore's PayNow launched in February 2023.

“Defence cooperation remains strong, with recent activities including the Defence Policy Dialogue in New Delhi in October 2023, Indian Air Force Sarang Helicopter Display Team's participation in the Singapore Air Show 2024, and the 30th SIMBEX naval exercise held in Singapore in September 2023. Additionally, skill centre projects supported by Singapore have been completed in several Indian states, and scientific collaboration continues to thrive,” according to the video shared by MEA.

PM Modi will visit Singapore after nearly six years, aligning with the new leadership of Prime Minister Lawrence Wong. This visit is intended to mark a new chapter in India-Singapore relations. As India's largest trade partner in ASEAN and a major source of foreign direct investment, Singapore plays a crucial role in India's economic strategy.

PM Modi's upcoming trips to Brunei and Singapore are set to significantly bolster the strategic, economic, and cultural connections between India and these important Southeast Asian partners.

Earlier, on August 26, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal and Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Ashwini Vaishnaw participated in the second India-Singapore Ministerial Dialogue (ISMR).

The two nations have explored cooperation in areas such as digital technology, skill development, sustainability, healthcare, connectivity, and advanced manufacturing.

A key focus for strengthening India-Brunei ties is the maritime sector. While Indonesia was India's primary maritime partner during Modi's first term, his second term may see increased engagement with other Southeast Asian maritime nations. Brunei, with its potential to enhance the deep-water Muara port, offers significant geostrategic and geoeconomic benefits for India.

The concept of 'port-led development' is central to India's inaugural Indian Ocean policy, Security and Growth for All in the Region (SAGAR). This policy, integral to India's 'Act East' strategy, aims to advance the blue economy and maritime security. The goal is to enhance domestic maritime infrastructure and aggressively develop ports, akin to the strategy implemented with Indonesia's Sabang port.

(With inputs from agencies)