Decisyon Corporation Renews Partnership With Schneider Electric To Accelerate Enterprise-Level Digital Transformation

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Alex Aminian, President & CEO of Decisyon

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, September 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Decisyon, Inc. – an industry-leading software enterprise empowering tens of thousands of users worldwide with Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) products and smart factory solutions – is pleased to announce the renewal of its partnership with Schneider Electric, the global leader in digital transformation of energy management and automation.

- The renewed partnership between Decisyon and Schneider Electric brings together the IT/OT/IoT competencies and technologies of both companies. This synergy accelerates enterprise customers' digital transformation journeys and facilitates the rapid development and deployment of Industrial IoT applications using real-time contextualized data.

- Decisyon's leading low-code visual platform, Decisyon App Composer TM (DAC), is a part of Schneider Electric's Industrial IoT platform, EcoStruxureTM to enable citizen developers and Schneider Electric IT/OT practitioners to build scalable, pre-packaged Industrial IoT applications for multiple industrial sites.

- The collaboration combines Decisyon Digital Factory (DDF) solutions with Schneider Electric's IIoT applications, positioning industrial customers across all key manufacturing sectors for accelerated transformation to drive immense ROI through significant improvement in their productivity and efficiency.

“Decisyon and Schneider Electric's unique partnership is delivering tremendous value for our customers across the globe,” said Alex Aminian, President & CEO of Decisyon.“We are pleased that Decisyon's products – which can empower a company's full enterprise manufacturing value chain – are available with Schneider Electric's IIoT portfolio."

“Schneider Electric's Industrial IoT applications leveraging Decisyon's Industrial IoT low-code environment helps drive digital transformation and operational improvements for our customers. The low-code solution suite enables the development of some of our pre-packaged IIoT applications which provide world class levels of sustainable and profitable business performance for our customers” said Carlos Javaroni, Vice President, Industrial IoT Solutions, Digital Factory, Schneider Electric.

About Decisyon

Decisyon is a pioneering software company dedicated to expediting the digital transformation of businesses, with a specialized focus on the manufacturing sector. Our primary mission is to provide innovative, AI-assisted, production-ready Smart Manufacturing software solutions within the rapidly evolving landscape of Industrial IoT (Industry 4.0). Our flagship offering Decisyon App ComposerTM is the AI-assisted visual low-code platform which serves as a catalyst for streamlining manufacturing processes, reducing reliance on manual tasks, and enhancing operational efficiency. At Decisyon, our commitment lies in driving innovation and empowering businesses to excel in the era of Industry 4.0 and beyond. With our cutting-edge solutions and strategic partnerships, we are dedicated to assisting organizations in achieving their digital transformation objectives and unlocking new pathways for growth. For more details visit:

About Schneider Electric

Schneider's purpose is to create Impact by empowering all to make the most of our energy and resources, bridging progress and sustainability. At Schneider, we call this Life Is On. Our mission is to be the trusted partner in Sustainability and Efficiency. We are a global industrial technology leader bringing world-leading expertise in electrification, automation and digitization to smart industries, resilient infrastructure, future-proof data centers, intelligent buildings, and intuitive homes. Anchored by our deep domain expertise, we provide integrated end-to-end lifecycle AI enabled Industrial IoT solutions with connected products, automation, software and services, delivering digital twins to enable profitable growth for our customers. We are a people company with an ecosystem of 150,000 colleagues and more than a million partners operating in over 100 countries to ensure proximity to our customers and stakeholders. We embrace diversity and inclusion in everything we do, guided by our meaningful purpose of a sustainable future for all. For more details visit:

Cynthia Grohoski

Decisyon, Inc.

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.