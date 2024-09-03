CARBIOS Appoints Tommy Maussin As Chief Marketing Officer And Executive Committee Member To Develop CARBIOS’ Presence With Brands Worldwide

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Clermont-Ferrand (France), 3 September 2024 (06:45 CET). CARBIOS , (Euronext Growth Paris: ALCRB), a pioneer in the development and industrialization of biological technologies to reinvent the life cycle of plastic and textiles, announces the appointment of Tommy Maussin as its Chief Marketing Officer, effective 2 September 2024. His mission involves developing and overseeing CARBIOS' global marketing and sales activities with brands across various industries, including packaging, textiles, luxury, automotive, cosmetics, healthcare, and industrial goods. Tommy will be responsible for enhancing CARBIOS' global presence to initiate and conclude commercial agreements with brand owners. His proven track record of profitable businesses in a variety of industries, and in complex and international environments, is expected to play a pivotal role in shaping CARBIOS' customer-centric marketing strategies moving forward. Tommy Maussin joins the Executive Committee and reports to Emmanuel Ladent, Chief Executive Officer of CARBIOS.

With over 17 years of experience in international business for several Michelin tire divisions, Tommy spent the last four as European Director and Vice President of its lifestyle division, successfully transforming operations and driving substantial growth for Michelin Guides and Robert Parker Wine Advocate across various regions. His vision for CARBIOS centers on driving business growth through strategic execution, fostering multicultural teams, and maintaining a strong focus on customer relationships to drive business growth. Emmanuel Ladent, Chief Executive Officer, CARBIOS: "I'm delighted to welcome Tommy to the CARBIOS team. His expertise in varied and complex marketing landscapes and his forward-thinking approach to leadership are exactly what we need to continue expanding the CARBIOS brand and conclude commercial agreements with brand owners." Tommy Maussin, Chief Marketing Officer, CARBIOS: "With CARBIOS' ambitious international and commercial objectives, I am thrilled to join its incredible team at a very exciting time for this dynamic, innovative scale-up. I am convinced of the immense potential of the technology to make a positive impact on the planet, and I look forward to leveraging my experience to contribute to the company's growth, driving marketing strategies that resonate with our customers and set new standards in the industry.” Tommy originally trained as an engineer at ICAM Engineering School before completing a specialized Postgraduate Degree in Strategy and Management of International Business at ESSEC Business School. His prior roles at Michelin include leading global marketing and strategy for automotive brands, where he significantly improved product mix and operational margins, and overseeing marketing for the European 2-wheel tire division. Most recently, as Vice President and Europe Director for Michelin's lifestyle division, he led the transformation of the Michelin Guide business from a communication-focused activity into a profitable international enterprise, increasing turnover fourfold in three years. Additionally, Tommy has entrepreneurial experience as co-founder of a company that aims to decarbonate road construction and maintenance, and is an active speaker and educator in strategy and marketing. Visit our website for the biographies of CARBIOS Executive Committee members : ### About CARBIOS: CARBIOS is a biotech company developing and industrializing biological solutions to reinvent the life cycle of plastic and textiles. Inspired by nature, CARBIOS develops enzyme-based processes to break down plastic with a mission to avoid plastic and textile pollution, and accelerate the transition to a circular economy. Its two disruptive technologies for the biorecycling of PET and the biodegradation of PLA are reaching industrial and commercial scale. Its biorecycling demonstration plant has been operational since 2021 and a first industrial plant, in partnership with Indorama Ventures, is currently under construction. CARBIOS, founded in 2011 by Truffle Capital, has received scientific recognition, notably with the cover of Nature, and is supported by prestigious brands in the cosmetics, Food & Beverage and apparel industries to enhance their products' recyclability and circularity. Nestlé Waters, PepsiCo and Suntory Beverage & Food Europe are members of a packaging consortium founded by CARBIOS and L'Oréal. On, Patagonia, PUMA, PVH Corp. and Salomon collaborate with CARBIOS in a textile consortium. Visit to find out more about biotechnology powering plastic and textile circularity. For latest news and media assets, visit our newsroom: LinkedIn: CARBIOS / Instagram: insidecarbios Information on CARBIOS shares:

ISIN Code: FR0011648716 Ticker Code: Euronext Growth: ALCRB LEI: 969500M2RCIWO4NO5F08

CARBIOS is eligible for the PEA-PME, a government program allowing French residents investing in SMEs to benefit from income tax rebates.



For additional information, please contact:

CARBIOS PR France PR US PR DACH & UK Melissa Flauraud Iconic Rooney Partners MC Services Press Relations Aurélie AKNIN Kate L. Barrette Anne-Hennecke ... ... ... ... +33 (0)6 30 26 50 04 +33 (0)6 68 28 21 78 +1 212 223 0561 +49 (0)211 529 252 22

Disclaimer on forward-looking statements and risk factors:

This press release contains forward-looking statements, not historical data, and should not be construed as a guarantee that the facts and data stated will occur. These forward-looking statements are based on data, assumptions and estimates considered reasonable by CARBIOS. CARBIOS operates in a competitive and rapidly evolving environment. It is therefore not in a position to anticipate all risks, uncertainties or other factors that may affect its business, their potential impact on its business or the extent to which the materialization of a risk or combination of risks could lead to results that differ significantly from those mentioned in any forward-looking statement. CARBIOS draws your attention to the fact that forward-looking statements are in no way a guarantee of its future performance and that its actual financial position, results and cash flows and the development of the sector in which CARBIOS operates may differ significantly from those proposed or suggested by the forward-looking statements contained in this document. In addition, even if CARBIOS' financial position, results, cash flows and developments in the industry in which it operates are consistent with the forward-looking information contained in this document, such results or developments may not be a reliable indication of CARBIOS' future results or developments. Readers are advised to carefully consider the risk factors described in the Universal registration document filed with the French Market Authority (“AMF”), as well as in the half-year financial report available free of charge on the Company's website. Should all or any part of these risk factors materialize or others, in no case whatsoever will CARBIOS be liable to anyone for any decision made or action taken in conjunction with the information and/or statements in this press release or for any related damages. This information is given only as of the date of this press release. CARBIOS makes no commitment to publish updates to this information or on the assumptions on which it is based, except in accordance with any legal or regulatory obligation applicable to it.

This press release and the information contained herein do not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe to shares in CARBIOS in any country.

The translation is provided for information purposes only.

In the event of any discrepancy between the French and English versions of this press release, the French version shall prevail.

Attachments



2024 09 03_PR_Nomination TMA_EN Tommy MAUSSIN - CARBIOS Chief Marketing Officer