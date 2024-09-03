The Economist Offers Espresso, Its Short-Form, Daily News App, Free For Students Worldwide

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The Economist also launches AI-translated videos across social platforms in French, German, Mandarin and Spanish

The Economist announces that Espresso, its short-form, daily news app, will now be available to over 400m students worldwide at no cost. With succinct global news updates and videos that cater to the evolving habits of younger, digital-first audiences, the Espresso app will be available to high school and university students aged 16 and older. To coincide with the new offer for students, Espresso now also features AI-powered, in-app translations in French, German, Mandarin and Spanish. Students will continue to receive an exclusive 50% discount on a subscription to the complete offerings of

The Economist.

The updated Espresso app is part of a broader effort by The Economist to make its journalism more accessible to audiences around the world. The Economist today launches AI-translated videos on its social platforms, using large-language and other foundational models to transform English-speaking Economist journalists into fluent French, German, Mandarin or Spanish speakers. These mobile-first, short-form videos feature incisive takes on big news shaping the world. To deliver this content to new global audiences, The Economist has launched Spanish-language social media channels on Instagram [ ] and TikTok [@economistespanol ].

"With the launch of our Espresso app free for students, we are signalling a commitment to the next generation of Economist readers. Providing the Espresso app at no cost to students will drive future subscriber growth and offer students-bombarded with low-quality content-fact-checked journalism that provides an independent worldview," said Luke Bradley-Jones, president, The Economist.

"In a fracturing world, we believe our independent, global reporting and analysis is more important than ever," says Zanny Minton Beddoes, The Economist's editor-in-chief. "We are proud of the ways we continue to innovate, finding new ways to deliver our journalism to the next generation."

"Although our journalism is primarily available by subscription, we've made a distinct exception with the Espresso app for students," added Bradley-Jones. "Our research shows that students everywhere are eager to be informed global citizens who want to stay on top of the headlines. We're delighted that access to Espresso will help them achieve that goal."

Launched in 2014, Espresso from The Economist includes:



The world in brief, a concise summary of the global news that matters most, refreshed throughout the day, including brief stories on business, economics, political and cultural developments, now with AI-powered translations in four languages

Four full-length articles from The Economist per week

Access to The Intelligence podcast

Weekly quizzes and crosswords Audio for most articles

Espresso can be accessed via iPhone or Android smartphone. Students will be able to sign up without providing payment details, and the verification of student status will be instantaneous through a third-party service called

SheerID. To download the app, search for "Economist Espresso" on the App Store or Google Play, or visit:



Additionally, The Economist continues to offer students an exclusive 50% discount on a full subscription throughout their academic career, supporting their studies and ensuring they stay informed with comprehensive reporting and analysis.

