Red Alert Issued In Gujarat Orange Alert In MP And THESE States

(MENAFN- Live Mint) India weather update today: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued red alert for extremely heavy rains in Gujarat region today i.e. September 3.

As per IMD Ahmedabad,“Heavy to very heavy rains at isolated places with isolated extremely heavy falls very likely in the districts of Gujarat region namely Chhotaudepur, Narmada and Surat today.” In addition to this, the department has predicted heavy to very heavy rains at isolated places in the districts of Gujarat region namely Banaskantha, Panchmahal, Dahod Vadodara Bharuch Dangs, Navsari, Valsad, Tapi and in Daman, Dadra Nagar Haveli.

The IMD has also issued a red alert for tomorrow, predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall with isolated extremely heavy downpours in parts of Gujarat, specifically in the Bharuch and Surat districts.

Heavy to very heavy rain alert

The weather departmen has issued orange alert for very heavy rains also very likely over West Madhya Pradesh on 3rd September; Gujarat State on 3rd and 4th September.

IMD has predicted isolated heavy rains over Madhya Maharashtra during next 7 days; West Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Saurashtra & Kutch during 02nd – 05th; Chhattisgarh, Konkan and Goa during 5th-8th September; Gujarat Region during 2nd -6th September.





The weather department has also predicted heavy rains over Kerala, Mahe during 2nd – 4th September; Telangana on 2nd September; Coastal Karnataka on 2nd and 3rd September.

In North East India, heavy rains has been predicted over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura during 2nd-4th September; Arunachal Pradesh, Andaman & Nicobar Islands during 2nd-5th September; Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim on 4th and 5th September; Bihar on 4th September; Odisha on 5th and 6th September.

IMD has also issued orange alert over East Rajasthan on 7th and 8th September. In addition to this, isolated heavy rains has been predicted over Uttarakhand, East Rajasthan during next 7 days; Jammu-Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh, on 3rd September; West Uttar Pradesh on 3rd and 4th September; East Uttar Pradesh on 6th September; West Rajasthan during 3rd -8th September.