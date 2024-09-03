Railway Recruitment Board Announces 2024 Drive For 11,558 NTPC Vacancies. Check Details, Eligibility Criteria & More

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The Railway Recruitment Board (RRBs) has announced its 2024 recruitment drive for 11,558 vacancies in Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) positions within Indian Railways.

The RRB NTPC 2024 notification lists as many as 8,113 posts and 3,445 undergraduate posts for recruitment.

The of Railways in its notice stated,“Recruitment of the Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) Graduate & Undergraduate Posts Applications are invited from eligible candidates for the posts below. Completed applications must be submitted only online.”

What is the Educational Qualification?

There are 3,445 undergraduate posts and 8,113 graduate posts.

Undergraduate candidates would be required to provide a 12th pass certificate or equivalent from a recognized board.

Graduate post candidates would be required to have a Bachelor's degree from a recognized university.

What is the Age Limit for Candidates?

Undergraduate posts: Candidates must be between 18 to 33 years of age.

Graduate posts: Candidates must be between 18 to 36 years of age.

Notably, the upper age limit includes a relaxation of three years in age beyond the prescribed age limit as a one-time measure due to Covid-19 pandemic, the notice stated.





This is a developing story; more updates will come...