Chennai Weather Today: Several Parts Of The City Witness Light Rainfall, 2 Trains Cancelled WATCH Video

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Chennai weather today: Several parts of Tamil Nadu's capital city witnessed light rainfall around 4:34 am on Tuesday. Showers, accompanied by thunder, have been forecast in the city today.

The maximum temperature in Chennai is expected to go as high as 35 degrees Celsius while the average temperature is likely to remain at 28 degrees throughout the day.

The AQI(air quality index) stands at 'PM10 28'. This level comes under the Satisfactory Category levels, as designated by the pollution board.

IMD issues yellow alert

On September 2,

the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert for Chennai and the entire state of Tamil Nadu, predicting thunderstorms and lightning.

The alert came after heavy rains pounded the city, resulting in water-logging across the city and causing traffic disruptions.

Trains cancelled

Following the yellow alert, DRM Chennai notified about the cancellation of several trains , on the social media account on X.

Train no 12655, Ahmedabad-Dr MGR Chennai Central Navjeevan Express, scheduled to depart today at 11:25 pm, stands cancelled.

Train no 12842 Dr MGR Chennai Central-Shalimar Coromandel Express, scheduled to depart Chennai at 3:20 pm has also been cancelled.

The Chennai Central-Chhapra Ganga Kaveri Express was also cancelled on September 2.

