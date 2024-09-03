Kerala Shocker: Newborn Suffocated To Death In Alappuzha's Cherthala; Mother, Friend Arrested

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Alappuzha: In a shocking incident, a woman and her friend were arrested for suffocating a newborn to death who had gone missing in Cherthala. The infant's mother, Asha Manoj (35) from Ward 17 of Pallippuram panchayat, along with her friend Ratheesh (38), suffocated the baby and buried the body in the restroom of Ratheesh's house. The later discovered the remains.

Also Read:

Asianet News Impact: Kerala assures better care for 9-year-old girl in coma at medical college

Initially, Asha claimed she had given the baby to a couple in Tripunithura. She later changed her statement, saying the infant was abandoned at an Ammathottil in Ernakulam. However, during a thorough interrogation, both statements were proven false, leading to the discovery of the murder.

The police have discovered that Ratheesh, a friend of the baby's mother, Asha, was responsible for the killing. He pretended to be her husband at the hospital and later suffocated the baby after taking the infant home. Asha and the baby were discharged from the hospital on the 31st. After leaving, Asha placed the baby in a large bag and handed it to Ratheesh.



The two separated late that night, and Ratheesh killed the baby afterward. Asha claimed that Ratheesh had told her he would take the baby to an orphanage. The woman also revealed that her husband had said that the baby should not be brought home when she informed him that it was Ratheesh's child.

The infant's body was found hidden in the restroom of the woman's male friend. Initially, the body was buried after the murder, but realizing they might get caught, the suspects unearthed the body and hid it in the restroom. The police suspect the intention was to eventually move the body elsewhere or even burn it to destroy evidence.

The infant's mother, Asha Manoj, is the primary accused, while her male friend Ratheesh is the second accused. During questioning, both Asha and Ratheesh admitted to killing the newborn shortly after the birth in Cherthala. Following this confession, the police took them to Ratheesh's house to conduct a thorough investigation, including searching the house and the surrounding areas. The suspects confessed to suffocating the baby to death.

Also Read:

Singer Suchitra claims actress Rima Kallingal hosted rave parties, questions her women empowerment advocacy