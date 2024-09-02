PM Launches Moehe 2024-2030 Strategy

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE the Prime and Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani inaugurated the of Education and Higher Education's (MoEHE) 2024-2030 Strategy at Qatar National Centre (QNCC) on Monday, under the slogan "Igniting the Spark of Learning."

Following the official inauguration, HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs toured the interactive exhibition, accompanied by a lineup of Their Excellencies Ministers, senior officials, and representatives of the education sector, receiving a detailed overview of the strategy's new programmes and objectives.

The MoEHE 2024-2030 Strategy aims to develop the education sector in Qatar through offering high quality education, ensuring access to equal opportunities, constantly upgrading the teaching staff's skills, in addition to enhancing the learning environment in accordance with the latest educational practices.

Speaking at the launch ceremony, HE Minister of Education and Higher Education Buthaina bint Ali al-Jabr al-Nuaimi said that this strategy aligns seamlessly with the objectives of Qatar's Third National Development Strategy (NDS) and the Qatar National Vision (QNV) 2030.

She emphasised that the strategy aims to identify opportunities and overcome challenges in the coming years by fostering innovation and excellence in education. It focuses on enhancing and professionally developing teachers' skills while preparing a resilient generation capable of confronting future challenges.

She highlighted the comprehensive nature of the new strategy, which encompasses all stages of learning from early childhood to post-secondary and vocational education.

HE Buthaina bint Ali al-Jabr al-Nuaimi underscored that investing in human education has always been a paramount priority for Qatar's wise leadership, which has consistently dedicated substantial human and material resources to this sector.

Describing the strategy as a guiding compass for Qatar's educational journey toward realising national aspirations, she affirmed that to successfully 'Ignite the Spark of Learning' it is a must to adhere to scientific methodologies, demonstrate unwavering determination, and consistently keep motivations and objectives at the forefront.

Addressing early childhood education, she noted that the ministry aims to increase pre-primary enrollment rates, which currently stand at 44%, voicing resolve to double this percentage by 2030 through expanding public and private nurseries and kindergartens, enhancing their quality, and boosting family awareness about the importance of early education.

In support of this objective, she announced amendments to public school regulations to commence education at the age of three, alongside the opening of eight new classrooms dedicated to this age group.

She also mentioned the launch of the "My School, My Community" programme, designed to enhance students' quality of life through policies promoting positive behaviour, an ethical charter, and a broadened range of student activities at both local and international levels.

