Amir Attends Dinner Banquet Hosted By Sweden's PM
Date
9/2/2024 11:03:13 PM
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani attended on Monday the dinner banquet hosted by Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Sweden Ulf Kristersson, in honour of the Amir and the accompanying delegation at the prime minister's residence "Sager House" in Stockholm. The banquet was attended by Crown Princess Victoria of the Kingdom of Sweden and Speaker of the Parliament of Sweden (Riksdag) Andreas Norlen. The banquet was also attended by a number of members of the official delegation accompanying His Highness the Amir. From the Swedish side, it was attended by a number of ministers and ranking officials. (QNA)
MENAFN02092024000067011011ID1108628529
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.