Amir Attends Dinner Banquet Hosted By Sweden's PM

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) the Amir Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani attended on Monday the dinner banquet hosted by Prime of the Kingdom of Sweden Ulf Kristersson, in honour of the Amir and the accompanying delegation at the prime minister's residence "Sager House" in Stockholm. The banquet was attended by Crown Princess Victoria of the Kingdom of Sweden and Speaker of the Parliament of Sweden (Riksdag) Andreas Norlen. The banquet was also attended by a number of members of the official delegation accompanying His Highness the Amir. From the Swedish side, it was attended by a number of ministers and ranking officials. (QNA)

MENAFN02092024000067011011ID1108628529