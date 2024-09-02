Indiadotcom Digital Private Limited Appoints Rahul Garg As Chief Finance Officer

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) IndiaDotcom Digital Private Limited (IDPL) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Rahul Garg as Chief Finance Officer. In this capacity, Rahul will manage the full spectrum of finance and accounts operations, with a primary focus on driving performance enhancement and achieving the company\'s strategic objectives.



Mr. Rahul Garg is a distinguished Chartered Accountant and Company Secretary with more than 14 years of experience in management, strategic planning, analysis, reporting, and leadership. His career is marked by a consistent record of optimizing financial processes, driving business growth, improving profitability, and facilitating strategic decision-making. Rahul joins IDPL from HT Media Group, where he served as Head of Finance (DGM) Business Finance and Controller. His previous professional experience includes key roles at KPMG and V.K. Dhingra & Co.



Dr. Idris Loya, CEO of IndiaDotcom Digital Private Limited, welcomed Rahul Garg, highlighting,“We are very pleased to have Rahul Garg join our executive team. His extensive expertise in financial management and strategic insights will be crucial as we continue to evolve our financial strategies. Rahul's leadership will undoubtedly drive significant value for IDPL, and we are confident that his contributions will be instrumental in achieving our business goals.”



Mr. Rahul Garg also shared his excitement about his new role, stating, \"Joining IndiaDotcom Digital Private Limited is a significant milestone in my career. I am excited to bring my expertise in financial management and strategic planning to such a dynamic and innovative company. I look forward to working with the talented team at IDPL to drive financial excellence and support the company\'s ambitious goals.\"



In his new role, Rahul Garg will report to the CEO and will be responsible for all aspects of financial operations, ensuring that the company's financial strategies align with its broader business objectives.





About IndiaDotcom Digital Pvt Ltd: IndiaDotcom Digital Private Limited (formerly Zee Digital) is one of India's leading media technology companies with strong presence in the news, information and entertainment genres. It is India\'s second largest Digital Entity touching more than 350 million monthly users and owns 30 plus digital properties including India, Zee news, Zee Business, WION news, Bollywoodlife and more.

