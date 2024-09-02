Global Educational Robot Market Size To Worth USD 8.52 Billion By 2033 | CAGR Of 18.2%

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Global Educational Robot Size was Valued at USD 1.6 Billion in 2023 and the Worldwide Educational Robot Market Size is Expected to Reach USD 8.52 Billion by 2033, according to a research report published by Spherical Insights & Consulting. Companies covered: ABB, Makeblock, FANUC, YASKAWA, Aisoy Robotics, Blue Frog Robotics, LEGO Systems A/S, KUKA, Universal Robots, SoftBank Robotics Group, Hanson Robotics, ROBOTIS, Robolink, UBTECH Robotics, PAL Robotics, and Others

New York, United States , Sept. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Educational Robot Market Size is to Grow from USD 1.6 Million in 2023 to USD 8.52 Million by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 18.2% during the projected period.









An educational robot is a programmable device that aids in the learning and teaching of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM). These robots are interactive tools that help students understand complex concepts through hands-on experiences. Students can learn coding, problem solving, and critical thinking in a hands-on and enjoyable manner by interacting with educational robotics. The robots frequently have customizable features, allowing teachers to tailor lessons to different age groups and learning abilities. Educational robots can do a variety of tasks, such as following instructions to complete a sequence, solving puzzles, and even interacting with students to provide feedback. Educational robots are becoming more affordable and easy to program, particularly for new users. They are applied in two different contexts: research and education. Universities are studying how to use collaborative robots in a variety of industries, including finding new uses and applications, improving existing ones, increasing robot efficiency, and investigating robots' effects on workplace health and safety. For example, several universities around the world are investigating the use of collaborative robots in various medical procedures to assist doctors and surgeons. However, industrial robots are an expensive investment for educational institutions due to the costs of integration and peripherals such as end effectors and vision systems.

Browse key industry insights spread across 198 pages with 110 Market data tables and figures & charts from the report on the " Global Educational Robot Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Programmable Robots, Humanoid Robots, Pre-build Robot, and Modular Robots), By Component (Sensors, End-Effectors, Actuators, Controllers, and Software), By Application (Higher Education and Special Education), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033."

The programmable robots segment dominates the market with the highest market share of the global educational robot market during the projected period.

Based on the type, the global educational robot market is divided into programmable robots, humanoid robots, pre-build robot, and modular robots. Among these, the programmable robots segment dominates the market with the highest market share of the educational robot market during the projected period. Programmable robots are a technological and educational tool that can be used to teach robotics and programming concepts. These robots have sensors, actuators, and controls that allow humans to interact with and manipulate their surroundings through preprogrammed commands. Students can use programmable robots to create simple maze-solving robots or to code complex activities, providing a physical platform for engaging and practical STEM education.

The sensors segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on the component, the global educational robot market is categorized into into sensors, end-effectors, actuators, controllers, and software. Among these, t he sensors segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. Sensors play an important role in helping students understand engineering and robotics principles. Educational robots use a variety of sensors to provide hands-on learning experiences, such as light sensors for detecting environmental changes and tactile sensors for gentle interactions. Students experiment with sound sensors to recognize voices, proximity sensors to avoid collisions, and navigation sensors such as GPS and compasses to move around independently.

The higher education segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on the application, the global educational robot market is categorized into higher education and special education. Among these, higher education segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. Robotics is an essential component of higher education that prepares students to face the challenges of Industry 4.0. Integrating robotics workshops and laboratories into programs provides invaluable practical instruction and real-world experiences, allowing students to develop technical, critical thinking, and problem-solving skills that are required for future employment. Higher education institutions that seamlessly incorporate robotics into the academic curriculum can provide students with both theoretical knowledge and practical experience required by the changing job market.

Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest share of the global educational robot market over the forecast period .

Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest share of the global educational robot market over the forecast period. The Asia Pacific region's significant educational robotics industries, as well as the growing popularity of sports. The government's coordinated efforts to raise educational standards throughout the region are likely to speed up the deployment of educational robots. Also, regional players' unwavering pursuit of robotics technology advancements serves as a catalyst for the integration of educational robots into the curriculum. South Korea and Japan are at the forefront of innovation, having made significant contributions to the development of various robot types.

Europe is predicted to grow at the fastest pace in the global educational robot market during the projected period. Europe is an important location for the growth of the educational robot market because it contains many industrialized countries with high levels of educational investment, including Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Italy, Norway, and Sweden. Because of its proclivity to adopt cutting-edge technological solutions across a wide range of industries, the region is ideal for expanding the educational robot market.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the global educational robot market are ABB, Makeblock, FANUC, YASKAWA, Aisoy Robotics, Blue Frog Robotics, LEGO Systems A/S, KUKA, Universal Robots, SoftBank Robotics Group, Hanson Robotics, ROBOTIS, Robolink, UBTECH Robotics, PAL Robotics, Others.

Recent Developments

In May 2023, ABB Robotics has launched comprehensive robot training to prepare students for the future of work. The package includes an easy-to-use GoFa collaborative robot cell, 56 hours of teaching materials, a globally recognized STEM certification, and the most recent global campaign to work with educators to close the automation skills gap.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2033. Spherical Insights has segmented the global educational robot market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Educational Robot Market, By Type



Programmable Robots

Humanoid Robots

Pre-build Robot Modular Robots

Global Educational Robot Market, By Component



Sensors

End-Effectors

Actuators

Controllers Software

Global Educational Robot Market, By Application



Higher Education Special Education

Global Educational Robot Market, By Regional Analysis



North America



US



Canada

Mexico

Europe



Germany



UK



France



Italy



Spain



Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific



China



Japan



India



South Korea



Australia

Rest of Asia Pacific

South America



Brazil



Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa



UAE



Saudi Arabia



Qatar



South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

About the Spherical Insights & Consulting

Spherical Insights & Consulting is a market research and consulting firm which provides actionable market research study, quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight especially designed for decision makers and aids ROI.

Which is catering to different industry such as financial sectors, industrial sectors, government organizations, universities, non-profits and corporations. The company's mission is to work with businesses to achieve business objectives and maintain strategic improvements.

