International Investment Advisory Firm Eastbound Equity Expands Operations To Singapore

Eastbound Equity expands into Asia with Singapore office aiming to attract institutional capital into private funds and promising companies across the region

- Joep UijttewaalSINGAPORE, September 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Fund placement agency Eastbound Equity announces its expansion into the Asia Pacific region with a new office in SingaporeWith a of over 700 investors and a global team of specialists, the company aims to attract institutional capital to invest into private funds and promising companies in Southeast Asia and across the regionEastbound Equity, a global investment advisory and fund placement firm specialising in connecting Western and Eastern capital markets, today announced the expansion of its operations to Singapore.Eastbound Equity will leverage its 700-strong investor network and global team of specialists to identify and support high growth private funds and businesses in Asia. It will deploy more than 50 million U.S. dollars of capital across funds and primarily technology-focused businesses on behalf of the network, which includes Family Offices with AUM ranging from 100 million to over 1 billion U.S. dollars.Founded in Amsterdam, Netherlands, by industry veteran Joep Uijttewaal, Eastbound Equity has built a strong reputation for bridging the gap between Western and Eastern financial markets. With a team of seasoned financial consultants and a robust network of investors, the firm is well-positioned to capitalise on the significant growth opportunities presented in the region.“We are excited to establish a presence in Singapore and contribute to the region's dynamic business ecosystem,” said Joep Uijttewaal, Founder and CEO of Eastbound Equity.“Our focus on technology and impact investing aligns perfectly with Singapore's strategic priorities. We look forward to collaborating with local entrepreneurs and investors to drive innovation and create long-term value.”The Singapore office will focus on implementing an innovative investment model designed to attract institutional capital and actively participate in fundraising rounds of promising companies and private market funds.Singapore's established position as a leading financial centre in Asia, coupled with its stable economy and world-class infrastructure, makes it an ideal location for Eastbound Equity's expansion. The firm joins a thriving community of over 1,500 Dutch companies operating in the country.Eastbound Equity aims to bridge a portion of the estimated 4 trillion U.S. dollars of dry powder, as identified by McKinsey & Company (2024), between Eastern and Western capital markets. By connecting its network of 700 investors with promising technology companies and funds, the firm seeks to capture a growing share of the 100 billion U.S. dollars annual capital raised by Asia-Pacific private equity funds (Bain & Company 2023).Eastbound Equity's commitment to impact investing is exemplified by its partnership with Fokker Next Gen, a pioneering company developing hydrogen-powered aircraft. The firm is actively supporting Fokker Next Gen's capital raising efforts by connecting the company with its extensive investor network in both Europe and Asia.By combining deep market expertise, a strong investor network, and a focus on technology and impact, Eastbound Equity is poised to become a leading investment firm in the Asia-Pacific region.The firm has established a new office at 20 Anson Road to serve as a strategic hub for its Asia-Pacific operations, employing four full time employees. An additional nine strategic global advisors are based in Dubai, Los Angeles, Lyon Paris Amsterdam, Hong Kong and Tokyo with plans to further expand into Sydney by November 1 this year.About Eastbound EquityEastbound Equity is a global investment firm dedicated to connecting Western and Eastern capital markets. The firm provides a range of investment services, including capital raising, advisory, and co-investment. Eastbound Equity has a strong track record of success in the technology sector and is committed to investing in companies that create positive social and environmental impact.Eastbound Equity employs a strategic investment approach, commonly used in the financial services industry, where it acquires equity or fund capital stakes in its' clients. This commitment to our clients' collective success is demonstrated through investments of up to 1 million US dollars per transaction.________________________________________For more information about Eastbound Equity visit:Web:Email: ...LinkedIn:________________________________________

