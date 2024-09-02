SYDNEY FILM FESTIVAL ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH DHARAMSHALA INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, September 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Sydney Festival (SFF) today announces a new partnership with the Dharamshala International Film Festival (DIFF), funded through the Australian Government's Maitri Cultural Partnerships Grant.The partnership, which strengthens cultural ties between Australia and India, will see filmmakers and their films showcased at both festivals, fostering a deeper connection between the two countries' creative industries. The initiative aims to celebrate the rich cinematic traditions of Australia and India, promoting cultural exchange and mutual understanding through the powerful medium of film.Festival Director Nashen Moodley said,“We're excited to partner with the Dharamshala International Film Festival, a wonderful festival I've had the great pleasure of attending. Film is such a global medium that connects and inspires us, across cultures and countries. This initiative will see that in practice as filmmakers, and their films, participate in two fantastic globally-facing festivals, which also champion their local film industries.”This collaboration is part of a broader effort to enhance Australia-India relations through cultural and artistic exchanges. The Maitri Cultural Partnerships Grant, which funds this partnership, is designed to deepen ties between Australian cultural organisations and India's thriving creative sectors.Ritu Sarin, Director of Dharamshala International Film Festival, said“Over the years, we have had the pleasure of developing a strong relationship with Sydney Film Festival, which shares our vision of showcasing and promoting independent cinema. In 2019, I was honoured to be invited to serve on the jury for the Sydney Film Festival's International Competition. And in 2023, we were happy to welcome Nashen Moodley to Dharamshala. We are incredibly grateful to receive support through the Maitri Cultural Partnership Grant, which will allow us to further our longstanding relationship with Sydney Film Festival and foster connections between Indian and Australian filmmakers and our respective film communities. Dharamshala International Film Festival (DIFF) was founded on the belief that cinema and art can be a force for good, with the power to transform perceptions, foster understanding, and offer insights that resonate with all. This partnership will undoubtedly help us achieve those goals.”The partnership will commence at this year's Dharamshala International Film Festival, November 7-10 2024, and then at Sydney Film Festival, June 4-15, 2025.MEDIA ENQUIRIESMatt Fraser, Director of CommunicationsE: ... M: 0401 326 007Amber Forrest-Bisley, Publicity Manager, Sydney Film FestivalE: ... P: 8065 7363 M: 0405 363 817

