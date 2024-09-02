Taiwan, Czechia Stage Economic, Technological Consultations In Prague: Taiwan-Australia Energy Dialogues Held In Kaohsiung

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) By Caribbean News Global

TAIPEI, (Taiwan Today) – The seventh edition of the Taiwan-Czech Republic economic and technological consultations took place August 27 in Prague, with the two sides prioritizing discussions on trade policies and economic security and cooperation; meantime, the 29th Taiwan-Australia Joint and Minerals, Trade and Cooperation Consultations was staged August 28 in the southern city of Kaohsiung, signifying the steadily increasing links between the two nations, according to the Ministry of Economic Affairs, (MOFA).

Taiwan-Czech Republic economic and technological consultations

According to the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) the one-day meeting was convened by MOEA deputy minister Chen Chern-chyi and David Müller, director general of the European Union and Foreign Trade Section at the Czech ministry of industry and trade.

The two sides reviewed progress in areas spanning trade and investment promotion, space technology and precision machinery. They also exchanged views on how to create more investment incentives and assist small and medium enterprises with supply chain collaboration.

The MOEA said Taiwan and the Czech Republic enjoy steadily expanding trade relations, citing recent positive developments including the opening of CzechInvest's Taipei Office in June, the participation of Czech delegations in four Taiwan exhibitions this year to date and the Czech Pavilion set to feature at SEMICON Taiwan next month. Such robust exchanges are helping both sides strengthen their economic resilience and global competitiveness, the ministry added.

The latest statistics show that two-way trade grew 6.11 percent to US$1.22 billion in 2023, with information and communication technologies accounting for the largest share of Taiwan's investment in the EU member state.

Taiwan-Australia energy dialogues

Senior officials from the MOEA and Australia's department of industry, science and resources served as co-chairs for the meeting, where a total of 17 officials and experts shared insights into energy and resource policies, low carbon emissions technologies, and cooperation on minerals and energy resources. Attendees included representatives from the academic, government and industrial sectors.

Speaking at the forum, Yu Cheng-wei, director general of the MOEA's energy administration, said that Taiwan's current energy transition policy emphasizes the development of diverse green energy and the advancement of energy efficiency, as evidenced by the continuous promotion of solar and wind power, along with new sources such as geothermal energy. He also mentioned that an agreement on developing green hydrogen has been signed between the two countries, adding that Taiwan will continue to deepen bilateral partnerships in energy security.

During the consultations,“the two sides reached consensus on a variety of issues and inked a strategic partnership initiative. Other discussions encompassed investment in liquefied natural gas, potential cooperation in low carbon emission technologies and a collaborative plan to facilitate the promotion of clean hydrogen energy.”

“Taiwan and Australia share the common goals of expediting the utilization of renewable energy and the fulfillment of net-zero emissions. Faced with ever-changing global conditions, Taiwan holds to its vow of creating a mutually beneficial relationship with Australia,” said Yu Cheng-wei, director general of the MOEA's energy administration.

