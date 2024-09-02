(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN CARLOS, Calif., Sept. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vaxcyte, Inc. (Nasdaq: PCVX), a clinical-stage vaccine innovation company engineering high-fidelity vaccines to protect humankind from the consequences of bacterial diseases, today announced it will hold a webcast and call tomorrow, September 3, 2024, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time to present topline results from the Phase 1/2 study evaluating the safety, tolerability and immunogenicity of VAX-31, the Company's 31-valent pneumococcal conjugate vaccine (PCV) candidate designed to prevent invasive pneumococcal disease (IPD), in healthy adults aged 50 and older.



To participate in the conference call, please dial 800-225-9448 (domestic) or 203-518-9708 (international) and refer to conference ID PCVX0903. A live webcast of the conference call will also be available on the investor relations page of the Vaxcyte corporate website at . After the live webcast, the event will remain archived on the Vaxcyte website for 30 days.

About Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte is a vaccine innovation company engineering high-fidelity vaccines to protect humankind from the consequences of bacterial diseases. The Company is developing broad-spectrum conjugate and novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Vaxcyte's lead candidate, VAX-24, is a Phase 3-ready 24-valent, broad-spectrum, carrier-sparing PCV being developed for the prevention of IPD. VAX-31, the Company's next-generation 31-valent PCV, is the broadest-spectrum PCV candidate in the clinic today. Both VAX-24 and VAX-31 are designed to improve upon the standard-of-care PCVs for both children and adults by covering the serotypes that are responsible for a significant portion of IPD in circulation and are associated with high case-fatality rates, antibiotic resistance and meningitis, while maintaining coverage of previously circulating strains that are currently contained through continued vaccination practice.

Vaxcyte is re-engineering the way highly complex vaccines are made through modern synthetic techniques, including advanced chemistry and the XpressCFTM cell-free protein synthesis platform, exclusively licensed from Sutro Biopharma, Inc. Unlike conventional cell-based approaches, the Company's system for producing difficult-to-make proteins and antigens is intended to accelerate its ability to efficiently create and deliver high-fidelity vaccines with enhanced immunological benefits. Vaxcyte's pipeline also includes VAX-A1, a prophylactic vaccine candidate designed to prevent Group A Strep infections; VAX-PG, a therapeutic vaccine candidate designed to slow or stop the progression of periodontal disease; and VAX-GI, a vaccine candidate designed to prevent Shigella. Vaxcyte is driven to eradicate or treat invasive bacterial infections, which have serious and costly health consequences when left unchecked. For more information, visit .

