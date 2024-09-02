Under The Rubble: A Closer Look At Lagos’S Frequent Building Collapses

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In Lagos, Nigeria, a building collapses almost every two weeks. The impact is devastating, with countless lives lost beneath the ruins.



These frequent tragedies reveal deep flaws in governance and rampant corruption. Regulations exist, but their enforcement is inconsistent and often ignored.



Buildings fall, taking lives and futures with them, and no one is held accountable. One notable event in 2021 involved the collapse of a luxury high-rise in Ikoyi, killing 42 people.



Authorities quickly sealed off the site. The led the investigation, which remains unpublished. Despite media efforts, no report or recommendations have emerged.



Investigators blamed the negligence of government agencies that oversee construction, highlighting widespread frustration over irresponsible governance protected by political power.







Lagos's booming population now exceeds 20 million. The city seems like one giant construction site. Officially, every project must get approval from the state's Physical Planning Permit Agency.

Challenges in Building Safety Oversight in Lagos

Inspectors from the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA ) monitor each site. Reality shows a different story.



LASBCA recognizes the challenges but cites a lack of resources. With only 300 inspectors, they cannot manage the numerous ongoing projects across the city's 57 local government areas.



The consequences of this oversight are severe. Workers like Habu Isah discuss informal hiring practices with no proper training.



In addition, substandard materials and poor building methods are common yet rarely addressed by the law.



Despite a record number of collapses this year, political will to solve this issue seems lacking. Those with connections avoid consequences, continuing the cycle of danger.



The head of the Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria admits the lack of capability to address these issues properly. He points out deficiencies in expertise, equipment, and resources.



As the city grapples with these challenges, the story of Lagos's collapse underscores the urgent need for improved urban planning and construction safety. Immediate action is necessary, not just to preserve structures but to save lives.

MENAFN02092024007421016031ID1108628166