Brazil’S Interest Rates Set To Rise: Jpmorgan Predicts 11.50% Selic By 2025

JPMorgan anticipates Brazil's central bank will raise interest rates starting September 2024. This forecast stems from concerns about rising inflation and accelerating economic growth.

JPMorgan expects the Selic rate to hit 11.50% by early 2025.



A 0.25 percentage point increase is predicted for the September 17-18 Copom meeting.



Three more 0.25 percentage point hikes are expected in the following months.

Currently, the Selic rate is at 10.5% per annum.



Market Consensus ShiftingOther major institutions agree with JPMorgan 's prediction. Wells Fargo and Brazilian asset managers XP and Legacy also foresee a tightening cycle beginning in September 2024.Factors Driving Rate Hike Expectations1.The Focus Report shows 2024 inflation expectations have risen to 4.25%, up 0.25 points since early July.2.GDP growth forecasts for 2024 have jumped from 2.19% to 2.43% in just four weeks.3.Low unemployment is driving wage growth, contributing to inflationary pressures in the services sector.4.Markets worry Brazil might miss fiscal targets, potentially requiring monetary policy intervention.Central Bank's StanceRoberto Campos Neto, Brazil's Central Bank President, stresses the need for flexibility. He stated, "If and when there's an interest rate adjustment cycle, it will be gradual."Historical ContextBrazil has historically used interest rates to manage inflation. Hyperinflation in the late 1980s and early 1990s made inflation control a priority for policymakers.Global Economic FactorsBrazil's potential rate hikes align with global trends. Many central banks worldwide are tightening monetary policy to combat inflation.ImplicationsIf predictions materialize, it would reverse the easing cycle that began in August 2023. Higher rates could control inflation but might slow economic growth and increase borrowing costs.Market participants will closely watch for central bank signals and new economic data. These indicators will help gauge the likelihood and extent of potential rate hikes.