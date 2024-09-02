Board-To-Board Connectors Market To Surpass USD 15 Bn By 2032, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Board-to-Board Connectors size is predicted to register 5% CAGR between 2024 and 2032 driven by growth in consumer electronics.

Selbyville, Delaware , Sept. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Board-to-Board Connectors value could reach USD 15 billion by 2032, according to the latest report by Global Market Insights Inc.

This growth is fueled by rapid advancements in connector and the increasing demand for compact, reliable, and efficient electronic devices. The rise of automation, miniaturization, and high-performance computing systems is pushing the demand for board-to-board connectors across various industries.

As the electronics sector continues to evolve, there are rising product launches, driving market expansion. For instance, in March 2024, Kyocera Corporation announced the launch of its new 5814 Series board-to-board connector. With a 0.3mm pitch, this connector supports device miniaturization and enhanced functionality through its compact design. Furthermore, technological innovations in the board-to-board connectors market, such as improved connector design, higher data transfer speeds, and enhanced durability, are key factors propelling market growth.

1 mm to 2 mm Connectors to Capture Significant Market Share

The 1 mm to 2 mm board-to-board connectors segment will witness substantial growth from 2024 to 2032. This segment expansion is driven by the increasing demand for miniaturized electronic components, particularly in consumer electronics, automotive, and telecommunications sectors. As devices become smaller and more compact, the need for connectors with reduced pitch sizes and higher pin densities becomes essential. The 1 mm to 2 mm connectors offer the perfect balance between size and performance, making them ideal for applications requiring high reliability and efficient space utilization.

Socket Components to Sustain Their Dominance

The socket component segment will maintain its leading position in the board-to-board connectors market by 2032. Sockets are essential components in various applications, providing a reliable connection interface between printed circuit boards (PCBs). The widespread use of sockets in high-performance computing, telecommunications, and industrial automation is driving the segment's growth. Moreover, advancements in socket design, such as improved durability, higher pin counts, and enhanced thermal management capabilities, are further contributing to their sustained significance in the market.

Europe to Emerge as a Key Regional Market

Europe board-to-board connectors market will register a notable market CAGR from 2023 to 2032, supported by the region's strong presence in the automotive, industrial automation, and telecommunications sectors. Countries such as Germany, France, and the United Kingdom are leading the demand for board-to-board connectors, driven by extensive developments in electronics manufacturing and innovation. Additionally, government initiatives promoting digitalization and the adoption of advanced technologies in various industries are further fueling market growth in the region.

Board-to-Board Connectors Market Players

Leading companies in the board-to-board connectors industry include Omron Corporation, Molex, Samtec, Hirose Electric Co. Ltd., TE Connectivity, Japan Aviation Electronics (JAE), and Amphenol Corporation.

These key players are focusing on expanding their market share through product innovation, strategic collaborations, and superior customer service. Significant investments in research and development enable these companies to introduce advanced connector solutions that meet the evolving needs of the electronics industry.

In March 2024, Samtec Inc., based in New Albany, Indiana, launched its ERF6 and ERM6 Edge Rate board-to-board connectors. Designed for high-speed applications, these connectors support 56 gigabit-per-second PAM4 and are built for rugged mezzanine use.

