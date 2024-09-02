MGNX Investors Have Opportunity To Lead Macrogenics, Inc. Securities Fraud Lawsuit

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Sept. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Why: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of stock or sellers of puts of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGNX ) between March 7, 2024 and May 9, 2024, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"), of the important

September 24, 2024 lead plaintiff deadline.

So what: If you purchased stock or sold puts of MacroGenics during the Class Period you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement.

or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email [email protected] for information on the class action. A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than September 24, 2024. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

Details of the case:

According to the lawsuit, throughout the Class Period, defendants provided overwhelmingly positive statements to investors while, at the same time, disseminating materially false and misleading statements and/or concealing material adverse facts related to early interim safety data results from the TAMARACK Phase 2 study. The claims arise on May 9, 2024, when MacroGenics presented interim updated safety and efficacy data for its cancer treatment study TAMARACK. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

No Class Has Been Certified. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may select counsel of your choice. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing at this point. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

