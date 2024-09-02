Parental Control Software Market Size To Surpass US$ 5.46 Billion By 2033, The Brainy Insights

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The parental control software is experiencing significant growth, fueled by increasing concerns over children's safety, the rise in digital device usage, and the growing awareness among parents about the potential risks associated with unmonitored internet access. Newark, Sept. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by The Brainy Insights, the global parental control software market is expected to grow from USD 1.65 Billion in 2023 to USD 5.46 Billion by 2033, at a CAGR of 12.71% during the forecast period 2024-2033.

Easy accessibility to the internet has raised concern for many people than blessings, particularly parents. As all types of digital content are present on the internet, parents fear for their kids' online safety. Hence, they are finding ways to protect them. One of the ways to protect children from such threats is through parental control software.

Get a Free Sample Research Report:

Competitive Strategy

To enhance their market position in the global Parental Control Software market, the key players are now focusing on adopting the strategies such as product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint ventures, collaborations, and partnerships.

. In April 2022: Bark Technologies, which is among the leading online safety service companies in the US, expanded in Australia with its award-winning parental control app. This expansion supports the Online Safety Act 2021 to protect more kids. It also helped the organization expand its Parental Control Software market share.

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

Report Scope and Segmentation –



Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024-2033 Forecast CAGR 12.71% 2033 Value Projection USD 5.46 Billion Market Size in 2023 USD 1.65 Billion Historical Data 2020-2022 No. of Pages 238 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Latest Trends Segments Covered Platform, Deployment Mode, Application Regions Covered The regions analyzed for the market are Asia Pacific, Europe, South America, North America, and Middle East & Africa. Furthermore, the regions are further analyzed at the country level. Parental Control Software Market Growth Drivers The fast pace of Internet penetration

Market Growth & Trends



The surge in children's use of tablets, computers, smartphones, and digital devices creates the demand for parental control software. Also, there is an increase in the cases of cyberbullying, accessibility to improper content, and online predators, which are driving parents to look for solutions to protect their children online. Moreover, the pandemic has led to a surge in remote learning activities, making parental control software crucial for screen time management, which helps in productive online education. Also, in some regions, government regulations require internet service providers (ISPs) to provide parental control solutions. All these factors are boosting the growth of the market. There is a growing use of AI and predictive analysis for better protection of children from potential online threats. Parental control solutions, with time, have become more versatile and cover many devices and platforms like tablets, smartphones, computers and gaming consoles. All these factors will eventually drive the Parental Control Software market. It has been observed that parents go to great lengths to ensure the safety and protection of kids. Based on one of the articles of 2024, around 50% of US parents have installed parental control for their kids. This stat is based on a survey conducted to monitor the use of parental control applications. In the same survey, around 49% of their parents among the participating parents agreed to check the browsing history routinely for their kids. Moreover, these parental control software have some add-ons in their specifications, giving parents access to some activities. Such features include content or website monitoring, location tracking, filtering, app blocking and time restrictions. Hence, this software helps parents protect and control their kids' internet activities. It makes parents use technology to parent their kids and protect them in the digital world. Moreover, there is a surge in the number of devices which can access the internet. Hence, the expansion of digitalization has also become a problem as kids are constantly exposed to technology. Hence, the demand for parental control software is growing.



Key Findings



. In 2023, the android segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 56.89% and market revenue of USD 0.94 Billion.



The platform segment is divided into android, IOS and Windows. In 2023, the android segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 56.89% and market revenue of USD 0.94 Billion. This significant share is attributed to the growing use of Android mobile devices and parents' growing concern towards their kids' safety in the digital world.



. In 2023, the cloud segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 68.21% and market revenue of USD 1.13 Billion.



The deployment mode segment is divided into on-premise and cloud. In 2023, the cloud segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 68.21% and market revenue of USD 1.13 Billion. Cloud environments help improve flexibility, accessibility, and ease of installation.



. In 2023, the residential segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 65.21% and market revenue of USD 1.08 Billion.



The application segment is divided into residential and educational institutes. In 2023, the residential segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 65.21% and market revenue of USD 1.08 Billion. This significant share is due to a surge in parents' concern for their children's safety online.



Regional Segment Analysis of the Parental Control Software Market:



. North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

. Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

. Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

. South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

. The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



The North America region occurred as the largest market for the global Parental Control Software industry, with a market share of 44.75% and a market value of around USD 0.74 Billion in 2023. This market share is attributed to the fast incorporation of digital technologies in the education sector. The market is growing in the region because of a surge in screen time and growth in the ownership of personal devices. Also, social media use and the growing preference for online gaming have increased.



Key players operating in the global Parental Control Software market are:



. Bark Technologies Inc.

. OurPact

. Covenant Eyes

. Symantec Corporation

. Kaspersky Safe Kids

. Net Nanny

. Kidslox

. Circle Media Labs Inc.

. McAfee Safe Family

. KidLogger

. SafeDNS

. Familoop

. Family Orbit

. FamilyTime

. Mobicip LLC

. ESET Parental Control

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2033. The Brainy Insights has segmented the global Parental Control Software market based on below mentioned segments:

Global Parental Control Software Market by Platform:



. Android

. IOS

. Windows



Global Parental Control Software Market by Deployment Mode



. On-Premise

. Cloud



Global Parental Control Software Market by Application



. Residential

. Educational Institutes



Ask for Customization:



About the report:



The global Parental Control Software market is analysed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analysed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution and marketing channels analysis.



About The Brainy Insights:



The Brainy Insights is a market research company, aimed at providing actionable insights through data analytics to companies to improve their business acumen. We have a robust forecasting and estimation model to meet the clients' objectives of high-quality output within a short span of time. We provide both customized (clients' specific) and syndicate reports. Our repository of syndicate reports is diverse across all the categories and sub-categories across domains. Our customized solutions are tailored to meet the clients' requirements whether they are looking to expand or planning to launch a new product in the global market.



Contact Us



Avinash D

Head of Business Development

Phone: +1-315-215-1633

Email: ...

Web: