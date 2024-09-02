No Survivors In Crash Of Russian Helicopter With 22 On Board

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Sun 1 Sep 2024, 6:18 PM

Searchers found no survivors among the wreckage of a Russian helicopter that crashed in the far eastern peninsula of Kamchatka with 22 people on board, state news agency TASS said on Sunday.

The Mi-8T helicopter had taken off from a base near the Vachkazhets volcano. The Kamchatka peninsula, some 7,100 km (4,400 miles) east of Moscow, was hit by a cyclone over the weekend, with heavy winds and rain, but it was not clear if that was the cause of the crash.

